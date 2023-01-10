Read full article on original website
After years of brutal wars, racism thrives. Proof lies in these elected politicians
Jesus was intensely political in urging contending peoples to be decent to one another, to love one another, regardless of race, creed or color.
What Happened To The Truth?
The entire Trump presidency was rooted in lies, and those lies have added to the persistent chipping away at democracy.
America's theater of the absurd: Our politics has become an endless carnival
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Our political class does not govern. It entertains. It plays its assigned role in our fictitious democracy, howling with outrage to constituents and selling them out. The Squad and the Progressive Caucus have no more intention of fighting for universal health care, workers' rights or defying the war machine than the Freedom Caucus fights for freedom. These political hacks are modern versions of Sinclair Lewis's slick con artist Elmer Gantry, cynically betraying a gullible public to amass personal power and wealth. This moral vacuity provides the spectacle, as H.G. Wells wrote, of "a great material civilization, halted, paralyzed." It happened in Ancient Rome. It happened in Weimar Germany. It is happening here.
Not all insurrections are equal -- for enslaved Americans, it was the only option
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, have been called an insurrection. The same word has often been used to describe the mostly forgotten rebellions against plantation owners by enslaved people.
Washington Examiner
Book calls out America’s ignorance, offers real fix
Sorry, America, you’re ignorant and it’s tearing the country apart. But there’s a solution if the nation is willing to listen to a shockingly simple but alarmingly radical plan revealed in a new book from Focus on the Family Vice President Tim Goeglein. “We must rededicate ourselves...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
You Won't Believe Why Florida Hates 'Woke'
Being woke used to mean being "aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues." The above definition comes directly from the Mirriam-Webster dictionary. And, Mirriam-Webster might soon change the actual definition because the meaning of the word Woke is anything but positive nowadays.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
A top Republican says Biden's proposals to make monthly student-loan payments cheaper are a 'backdoor' for his 'radical free college agenda'
Rep. Virginia Foxx took aim at the Department of Education's new regulations, which would make income-driven repayment plan payments cheaper.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Vladamir Putin Deepens Feud With Russian Mercenary Chief Who Bragged His Rogue Troops Captured Key Ukrainian Battleground
Vladimir Putin released a statement directly contradicting claims made by his mercenary chief that a key Ukrainian salt mining town had been captured, RadarOnline.com has learned.Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was dubbed “Putin’s chef” before being named chief of the Wagner mercenary group, issued a photo of himself and his mercenaries standing in a salt mine in the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar.Prigozhin also claimed that he and his private Russian paramilitary fighters “alone” captured Soledar, saying in a statement that, “This was all done by PMC Wagner with no other help.”“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A...
In Remembrance of a Beloved and Very Online Journalist
Blake Hounshell loved great scoops, pithy framing and a sharp tweet. In fact, he would have made this headline much better.
Left-wing journalist calls out 'woke politics' as sham for rich elites to wage 'class war'
Journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon appeared on a podcast to discuss how institutions create a class of woke elites who can rule over others while still claiming to fight for the oppressed.
America's epidemic of loneliness: The raw material for fascism
In the United States as in many other societies, rates of depression, anxiety, loneliness, drug abuse, self-harm (including suicides) and other mental health problems greatly increase during the holiday season and just after the New Year. In the American context, this crisis is largely explained as a reflection of private...
Peace on Earth and goodwill to men? Only if the hearts of justice persist against the forces of hate
“I heard the bells on Christmas day, their old, familiar carols play; and wild and sweet the words repeat of peace on earth, goodwill to men.” Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s words, transformed into a beloved Christmas carol, are almost quaint today. Reminiscent of a time when the wistful sentiments were within the bounds of possibility. But […] The post Peace on Earth and goodwill to men? Only if the hearts of justice persist against the forces of hate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Nate Thayer, reporter who interviewed Pol Pot, dies
Nate Thayer, a fearless reporter who survived several brushes with death over decades covering conflict in Southeast Asia and was the last western journalist to interview Pol Pot, the leader of the murderous Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia, has died. Thayer was found dead at his Falmouth, Massachusetts home on...
SignalsAZ
Common Sense – This Day in History, Jan 10, 2023
It was 247 years ago today that our forefathers read a pamphlet, printed anonymously, titled Common Sense, it would change the world as we know it, and give birth to the greatest nation on earth, the United States. On January 10, 1776, Thomas Paine, a Colonist who wanted a country, wrote about his ideals that he and his fellow Colonists shared.
msn.com
The most liberal colleges in America right now
American Revolution – How America Overturned Monarchy and Became Independent, Rich, and Powerful
Americans frequently call the Democratic breakthrough in the American Revolution the Spirit of 76, identifying the ideas behind the revolution as an extension of liberty tied to a break with Great Britain and the establishment of independence.
