California State

Surfline

XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii

Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
HAWAII STATE
Surfline

The Eddie Is On!

For the first time in seven years, the Bay has called the day and the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational will go, as a blast of XXL swell rapidly build and peaks on Wednesday, January 11th for Waimea Bay — the largest swell of the 2022-23 Hawaiian winter season so far.
HAWAII STATE
Outsider.com

Massive Fish Vomits Eight-Legged Octopus on Fishing Boat Deck

Every once in a while, somebody pulls something out of the deep ocean that makes you think it might be outer space down there. A research scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently hauled aboard an 8-legged alien-looking creature. The Miami Herald reports that captain Eric Hesse was fishing off the Gulf of Maine when the fish that he caught regurgitated an extraterrestrial-looking bioluminescent octopus.
MAINE STATE
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
New York Post

Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US

A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
PALM COAST, FL
tripsavvy.com

15 Best Islands in the US

U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

Kayaker Nearly Gets Swallowed Whole by Humpback Whale in Shocking Video

There’s nothing more peaceful than taking in the sights of California’s coastal mountains while afloat on the blue waters bordering the state. That is until a breaching humpback whale nearly swallows you whole. A new viral video captures the insane moment an unsuspecting kayaker nearly gets swallowed whole, much like in the story of Jonah, when a massive whale breaks through the water’s surface right beneath their craft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Rainbow after rainbow: finding a home in remote and windswept Stewart Island

In 1992, Estonia was liberated from the Soviet Union and the borders started opening. I wanted to see what was happening around the world, with my own eyes. I started in Ireland, then Europe. I went further and further, and then I discovered New Zealand. I moved to a town in the South Island called Riverton in 2009 and then, in 2016, my partner Tomas and I moved to Stewart Island.
Corrie Writing

Uncovering the Charm of Hawaii: 15 Amazing Facts

Hawaii is a unique and fascinating place with a rich culture and history. Here are some interesting facts about the state:. Hawaii is the only U.S. state that is completely made up of islands. It is located in the Pacific Ocean, about 2,000 miles southwest of the mainland United States.
HAWAII STATE
oliviamichelleh.com

Kilauea Military Camp Hotel

The Kilauea Military Camp is located inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and is open for anyone military affiliated to book. We stayed for three nights when we visited the Big Island of Hawaii. Here is what to expect during your stay at the KMC. We booked the hotel as soon...
HAWAII STATE
Kwaku Amenorhu

White sand beaches in the USA

The United States is home to numerous stunning white sand beaches, contrary to popular belief that you must go far, possibly to the Caribbean and South Pacific. There are beaches in the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific, the Atlantic, and even in the gorgeous Great Lakes, making the United States one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of the total coastal area. This leads to a variety of sand areas, including some breathtakingly beautiful white sand beaches such as their Miami yacht charters.

