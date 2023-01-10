Read full article on original website
Related
The Eddie is a no-go: Aikau family
After being scheduled for tomorrow the Aikau family confirmed that The Eddie is a no go as of right now.
Surfline
XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii
Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
Surfline
The Eddie Is On!
For the first time in seven years, the Bay has called the day and the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational will go, as a blast of XXL swell rapidly build and peaks on Wednesday, January 11th for Waimea Bay — the largest swell of the 2022-23 Hawaiian winter season so far.
Large Aggressive Shark Seen Feeding on Snorkeler: 'Red Cloud in the Water'
The woman's husband continued to look for her as the shark circled around him, but officials later confirmed she had been killed.
Massive Fish Vomits Eight-Legged Octopus on Fishing Boat Deck
Every once in a while, somebody pulls something out of the deep ocean that makes you think it might be outer space down there. A research scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently hauled aboard an 8-legged alien-looking creature. The Miami Herald reports that captain Eric Hesse was fishing off the Gulf of Maine when the fish that he caught regurgitated an extraterrestrial-looking bioluminescent octopus.
California Reservoir Water Levels Before and After Rain
California's largest lake by volume, Lake Shasta, has risen by 21 feet in just two weeks.
Woman snorkeling in Hawaii likely eaten by 'aggressive' shark with 'something red' around gills: officials
Investigators say they have determined what happened to a woman who went missing off the south shore of Maui while snorkeling with her husband earlier this month.
marthastewart.com
Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago
Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
Surf legend China Uemura dies at 68
China Uemura, a well-known and respected surf organizer ran the China Uemura Longboard Surfing Classic at Kuhio Beach for 33 years.
Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US
A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
tripsavvy.com
15 Best Islands in the US
U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
Kayaker Nearly Gets Swallowed Whole by Humpback Whale in Shocking Video
There’s nothing more peaceful than taking in the sights of California’s coastal mountains while afloat on the blue waters bordering the state. That is until a breaching humpback whale nearly swallows you whole. A new viral video captures the insane moment an unsuspecting kayaker nearly gets swallowed whole, much like in the story of Jonah, when a massive whale breaks through the water’s surface right beneath their craft.
Passengers offered vouchers as compensation after a cruise turned into a 'trip from hell' when 'marine growth' was found on the vessel
Passengers were forced to stay on board the ship and miss several stops due to "marine growth" on the ship's hull.
Rainbow after rainbow: finding a home in remote and windswept Stewart Island
In 1992, Estonia was liberated from the Soviet Union and the borders started opening. I wanted to see what was happening around the world, with my own eyes. I started in Ireland, then Europe. I went further and further, and then I discovered New Zealand. I moved to a town in the South Island called Riverton in 2009 and then, in 2016, my partner Tomas and I moved to Stewart Island.
Corrie Writing
Uncovering the Charm of Hawaii: 15 Amazing Facts
Hawaii is a unique and fascinating place with a rich culture and history. Here are some interesting facts about the state:. Hawaii is the only U.S. state that is completely made up of islands. It is located in the Pacific Ocean, about 2,000 miles southwest of the mainland United States.
oliviamichelleh.com
Kilauea Military Camp Hotel
The Kilauea Military Camp is located inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and is open for anyone military affiliated to book. We stayed for three nights when we visited the Big Island of Hawaii. Here is what to expect during your stay at the KMC. We booked the hotel as soon...
AOL Corp
Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Hawaii? Check Out the Prices in 11 Locations Across the Islands
Sandy beaches, blue water, swaying palm trees and lei-clad islanders probably enter your mind when you think about Hawaii. And if you’ve vacationed there lately, you know that a trip to this state is not exactly cheap. It’s definitely worth it, though, if you’re someone who values all that Hawaii has to offer.
Cute Carpet On 'Norwegian Sun' Cruise Ship Has a Hidden Meaning
Eagle-eyed viewers think there's a pun in there, too...
Yacht abandoned during Sydney to Hobart washes up on remote Tasmanian island
A yacht abandoned at sea after suffering damage in the Sydney to Hobart race has washed up on a remote Tasmanian island, where authorities will attempt a salvage mission. Water police rescued the crew of Huntress on 28 December after the 40-foot vessel struck an unidentified object that sheared off part of its rudder.
White sand beaches in the USA
The United States is home to numerous stunning white sand beaches, contrary to popular belief that you must go far, possibly to the Caribbean and South Pacific. There are beaches in the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific, the Atlantic, and even in the gorgeous Great Lakes, making the United States one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of the total coastal area. This leads to a variety of sand areas, including some breathtakingly beautiful white sand beaches such as their Miami yacht charters.
Comments / 0