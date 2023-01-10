ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Mountain, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townofblackmountain.org

Information on Property Value Appeals - Tuesday, Feb. 7 | 11:30 am - 1:30 pm

Volunteer realtors will be available to show all Buncombe County residents their property cards, look at comparable properties, and provide information about the property value appeal process and available tax relief programs. [The Town of Black Mountain contracts with Buncombe County to collect town property taxes.]. Events are being held...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy