Watch This Guy Ride a 52-Hour Sleeper Train Across the United States. Traveling has never been easier thanks to technological advancement. There are several ways to get around these days, but, as Sheldon Cooper always puts it, train journeys are the best. Why? It is environmentally friendly, and there are no delays! But what if I told you that, aside from these benefits, you’d also be able to travel throughout the United States with amazing views? This is what Amtrak’s California Zephyr is all about!

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO