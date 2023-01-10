ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

You can tour America by train and save as Amtrak slashes price of US Rail Pass to $299

American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
Thrillist

JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now

Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Guy Ride a 52-Hour Sleeper Train Across the United States

Watch This Guy Ride a 52-Hour Sleeper Train Across the United States. Traveling has never been easier thanks to technological advancement. There are several ways to get around these days, but, as Sheldon Cooper always puts it, train journeys are the best. Why? It is environmentally friendly, and there are no delays! But what if I told you that, aside from these benefits, you’d also be able to travel throughout the United States with amazing views? This is what Amtrak’s California Zephyr is all about!
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Passengers stranded on Amtrak Auto Train, arrive at their destination 35 hours after trip began

Hundreds of passengers on Amtrak’s Auto Train were stuck on board after their trip was rerouted due to a CSX freight train derailment. The detour caused the train, which runs between Lorton, Virginia, and Sanford, Florida, and takes about 17 hours to complete, to last about double the travel time and left many people upset, NBC News reported.
disneyfoodblog.com

Yes, Airlines Will Pay You to Get Bumped From Your Flight. But Is It Worth It?

Did 2022 feel like a year of airport chaos to anyone else?. We saw extreme fluctuations in crowds for holiday travel seasons, and throughout the year, there were strikes, airline mergers, and SO MANY flight cancelations. Basically, if you traveled at some point during the year, we applaud you for your bravery. Perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can deal with when traveling is getting bumped from your flight…but sometimes it might be worth it!
disneyfoodblog.com

The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022

As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
TravelPulse

How US Airlines Handled the FAA System Failure

The United States Government revealed the root cause of the ground stop created by the system failures at the Federal Aviation Administration was a mistake that occurred during routine scheduled systems maintenance. According to The Associated Press, an engineer replaced the wrong file during routine maintenance, leading FAA staff on...
TravelPulse

Disney World, Disneyland Announce Changes Coming Soon

Officials from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California announced changes being made in 2023. At Disney World, travelers can experience the return of the “Happily Ever After” nighttime spectacular, the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom on April 4 and the debut of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT.
BoardingArea

Bank of America Alaska Airlines Business Credit Card Upcoming Changes March 2023 (New 2x Earning Categories + 10% Relationship Bonus)

Good afternoon everyone, I hope you had a great weekend. Doctor of Credit covered the recently announced changes to the Bank of America Alaska Airlines Credit Card, but I haven’t seen an update to the Bank of America Alaska Airlines Business Credit Card yet. Luckily, I just got this letter in the mail that covers the upcoming changes to business credit card. “Effective March 2023, the Annual Fee on your company account will increase to $70 on your next company account anniversary date, and the annual fee per card will be $25, assessed on the anniversary of each card.” The “company account” used to be $50, so the combined annual fee will increase from $75 to $95 in a few months.
