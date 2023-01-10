Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen accused of robbing drug dealer is denied bond
A Columbia teen charged with a drug-related shooting last fall is denied bond once again. Anthony Smith, Jr., 17, was arrested in late December and charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Smith was originally held with no bond but had requested that bond be set. On Wednesday, Boone County Judge Kim Shaw denied that request, ruling Smith presented a danger to the community.
kjluradio.com
Bond amended for Jefferson City man accused of December shooting inside Columbia brewery
Bond is altered for one of two brothers charged last week with a December shooting inside a Columbia brewery. James Allen, 22, of Jefferson City, was originally being held on a cash-only, $10,000 bond. But on Wednesday, Judge Stephanie Morrell amended Allen’s bond to $15,000, removing the cash-only stipulation.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman arrested for suspicious death linked to MU dorm
A Columbia woman is arrested for murder after unidentifiable human remains are found on the city's northside following a welfare check at a residential hall on the MU campus. The Columbia Police Department reports officers with the University of Missouri Police Department were dispatched Tuesday night to a welfare check at Hudson Hall. The investigation led officers to a location in the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers located the remains. Police say the circumstances the remains were found in appeared to be suspicious.
abc17news.com
CPD names man shot by police Wednesday night, says man had knife
COLUMBIA, Mo.(KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department held a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. after a man was shot and killed by police in a standoff Wednesday night. Police say Jordan Pruyn was shot and killed after engaging in the standoff for several hours with authorities. The standoff happened in the 4200 block of Clark Lane.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of punching officer, trying to grab his gun
A Columbia man is behind bars, accused of assaulting a police officer and trying to grab his service weapon. Charles Nichols, 24, is charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer, fourth-degree assault on a special victim, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned Monday. He is being held without bond, but a bond hearing is scheduled for this afternoon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 9.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man killed in officer-involved shooting on city's eastside
A Columbia man is killed in an officer-involved shooting on the city’s eastside. Jordan Pruyn, 28, was shot following a police standoff in the 4200 block of Clark Lane around 5:45 Wednesday night. The Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the address just after 1:00 yesterday afternoon...
kjluradio.com
Trial of woman accused of killing four-year-old boy in Jefferson City delayed
The trial of a woman accused of killing a four-year-old boy in Jefferson City is delayed. Quatavia Givens is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and other charges, in the 2018 death of four-year-old Darnell Gray. She had been scheduled to stand trial staring March 13. However, during a hearing Wednesday, a judge granted the defense’s motion for a continuance.
KOMU
CPD: Officers fatally shoot assault suspect after hours-long standoff Wednesday
COLUMBIA − A 28-year-old suspect was shot and killed by police after an hours-long standoff Wednesday night in Columbia. Police say the suspect had assaulted multiple individuals and others in the area were in danger. Jordan Pruyn, of Columbia, was taken to a local hospital after he was shot...
kjluradio.com
Second Columbia teen charged with drug-related shooting last October
A second Columbia teen is now charged with a shooting with injuries that occurred last October. Tyler Lopinto, 17, was charged last Friday with first-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held with no bond. His...
Man charged with terroristic threat on MU’s campus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was charged Monday with making a terroristic threat against the University of Missouri on a social media website in November. Chase Linhares, 21, was charged with making a terroristic threat. An initial court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boone County Courthouse. The probable cause statement says The post Man charged with terroristic threat on MU’s campus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested for armed robbery of adult boutique
A Columbia man is arrested for the armed robbery of an adult boutique. Jawan Avant, 27, was arrested for first-degree robbery Tuesday morning. Columbia Police say Avant walked into Passion’s Adult Boutique on the Business Loop last Thursday night, armed with a handgun. He allegedly fired one shot into the ceiling before demanding money from the cashier and taking off with on foot with the cash.
kjluradio.com
Bond raised for Eldon man facing multiple drug cases
Bond is raised for a Miller County man arrested two years ago following a narcotics search at his home in Eldon. The search warrant was served in February 2021 by deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force at the home of Anthony Gimello, Sr., 58. During the search, officers found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances. At the time of Gimello’s arrest, the sheriff said their department had been called to the address before for multiple overdoses and one death.
1984 Columbia rape suspect asks for change of judge
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man accused of a 1984 rape in Columbia asked for a change of judge on Monday. James F. Wilson, 59, is charged with rape and first-degree assault. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect asks for change of judge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man convicted in Missouri sport editor's death is out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said. Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.
Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call on Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's Note: The title of the article previously stated 'Columbia Police investigate shots-fired call' which has been corrected to 'Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call'. A Columbia Police Department spokesman said it was investigating multiple reports of shots heard in the 1000 of Claudell Lane on Tuesday afternoon. CPD said around three officers The post Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call on Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman convicted of killing snake-breeder husband drops her appeal
A Columbia woman convicted of killing her snake-breeder husband drops her appeal. In December of 2021, Lynlee Renick was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of her husband, Ben Renick. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison. In November of 2022, Renick filed...
kjluradio.com
Two new felony charges filed against Columbia woman involved in DWI crash with children
A Columbia woman accused of wrecking her car while under the influence of alcohol with children onboard is now facing two additional felonies. Gabrielle Harris was arrested and charged last May with DWI resulting in injury and three counts of child endangerment. But last Friday, the prosecutor added two new charges, including third-degree assault and armed criminal action.
