ValueWalk
40% Can’t Pay December Rent; 38% Report Cash Crunch
Alignable’s December Rent Report is out today and the news continues to be discouraging. 2022 has had its ups and downs, but the year’s ending on a depressing note for many small businesses. While December’s rent delinquency rate didn’t break a record, it remains very high at 40%, just one percentage point shy of November’s 41% rate, the record for 2022.
Jobs Report Shows Slowing Growth and That’s What We Need
Amidst fears of a looming recession, the newest jobs report shows modest growth across the board. The country added 223,000 jobs in December. With that, unemployment stayed low at 3.5%. Economists are happy to see this result but maybe not for the reason to be expected. “It shows that we’ve...
Inflation report is a mixed bag – an economist explains why some items are rising faster than others
A drop in gas prices helped tame inflation in December 2022. But grocery prices and housing costs continued to rise.
professionalroofing.net
Construction employment added jobs in December 2022
Construction employment added 28,000 jobs on net in December 2022, according to www.abc.org. On a year-over-year basis, the industry has expanded by 231,000 jobs—an increase of 3.1%. The construction unemployment rate rose from 3.9% in November 2022 to 4.4% in December 2022. The national unemployment rate for all industries...
Small business confidence lowest since June
A new survey found that U.S. small business confidence has dropped to a six-month low and found that inflation and difficulty in filling positions were top issues cited. The National Federation of Independent Business announced Tuesday that its Small Business Optimism Index decreased by 2.1 points in December to 89.8, which is the lowest since…
These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession
With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Warns Customers, Employees, and Shareholders the Company May Go Out of Business
Analysts suggest operations during the winter holiday season of 2022 may have been the company’s last. Stock is trading at its lowest level since 1993. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:News.Yahoo.com and RetailDive.com.
money.com
Highest Paying Retail Jobs
*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down, Company Cuts 20 Percent of Its Salaried Workforce
Things have become a bit unstitched at Stitch Fix. Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective Thursday. In addition, Stitch Fix said it will cut 20 percent of its salaried positions.More from WWDReem Acra Pre-Fall 2023Nancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsJoseph RTW Fall 2023 Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors. “I...
We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
McDonald's mulling corporate job cuts
McDonald's is considering cutting some corporate jobs and will alert any affected staff by early April, CEO Chris Kempczinski told global employees Friday.
December jobs breakdown: Which industries are hiring the most workers?
The December jobs report showed that payrolls increased by 223,000 workers last month, faster than expected as bars and restaurants hired more individuals.
AO World ‘cautiously optimistic’ as cost-cutting boosts profits
AO World has said it is “cautiously optimistic” as the online electricals retailer revealed that moves to slash costs have helped the firm’s profits surpass expectations.Last year, the Bolton-based company closed its loss-making German business and launched actions designed to save at least £30 million a year by 2023-24, including axing a raft of senior and middle management jobs.In November, the firm posted widened losses after it was hit by sliding sales and the impact of labour shortages and supply chain disruption.On Tuesday, the retailer told investors that sales slipped again over the latest quarter as it failed to keep...
Millennials are now the 'roommate generation' after being squeezed out of homeownership by high housing costs, said Redfin CEO
"The only solution is for home prices to fall," Glenn Kelman said of the struggle millennial homebuyers face during a Barron's Live podcast episode.
msn.com
Most 'recession-proof' jobs in 2022
Payscale is out with a report identifying what it called the most "recession-proof" jobs this year, all of which saw double-digit increases in pay. 'Dirty Jobs' star Mike Rowe reveals the new gigs that tested his guts: 'My dreams were fevered and vivid'. The compensation software company’s 2022 End-of-Year Hot...
Autoblog
Average new-vehicle transaction price hits a whopping new peak in December
Elevated prices for products and higher borrowing rates led to record high transaction prices for new vehicles in December, with the average cost in the U.S. rising to a record $49,507, according to data from Kelley Blue Book released today. The report notes that ATPs — average transaction prices —...
Here's what to expect in the housing market this year
Last year was a wild ride in the US housing market. Mortgage rates doubled and sales plummeted, triggering the longest month-to-month slump on record. A lot of would-be buyers and sellers watched from the sidelines.
