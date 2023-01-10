Read full article on original website
More evacuation orders lifted in Merced as severe flooding recedes
More evacuation orders have been lifted in Merced on Thursday as flood waters begin to recede after a powerful storm earlier this week.
As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks
While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
Atmospheric River: Tracking live storm coverage throughout Merced
The atmospheric river hitting Central California has greatly impacted the North Valley.
Special equipment used to rescue Merced residents after unprecedented flooding
First responders have been using boats and special vehicles to rescue residents who have been left stranded in flooded areas of Merced.
Severe flooding in Merced County leaves some communities underwater
Across Merced County, many evacuation orders remain in place as the high water is just too dangerous to navigate.
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) - The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
KCRA.com
Tornado with 90 mph winds hit Calaveras County and uprooted trees, National Weather Service says
A tornado with 90 mph winds touched down in Calaveras County during Tuesday’s early morning severe weather and caused extensive tree damage, the National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday. Straight-line 75 mph winds near Oakdale in Stanislaus County caused property damage minutes earlier. The National Weather Service said that...
Rescue efforts continue in flooded Merced neighborhoods after fierce storm
Heavy downpours, strong wind, and flooding in Merced have left residents on edge.
BFD rescue residents in flooded Merced neighborhood
This week started as a whirlwind for the Bakersfield Fire Department Swift Water Team, dispatching to the Sacramento area as part of a pre-deployment plan for the atmospheric river hitting the state.
NWS says EF-1 tornado touched down in Calaveras County amid severe storms
MODESTO – Northern California communities are gearing up for another round of wild weather. In Stanislaus County, the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings in Modesto overnight Tuesday.People woke up to heavy rain, roaring thunder, and lightning throughout the area with video recordings from Turlock, Modesto, and Oakdale."It's pretty scary because we don't really see that around here in this area," said Giselle Tadeo of Denair. The lightning flash illuminated the early morning sky as the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings."I got the alert around 3:45 a.m. So, I saw the thundering, the lighting – all of that,"...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Water was coming in our house.’ Residents evacuated amid relentless Merced County storm
The extreme rainstorm that Merced County has seen over the past days reached a critical stage Tuesday, as some residents fled their homes at a moment’s notice amid rising floodwaters. The Merced County community of Planada is one of the hardest hit, where all residents were evacuated by Sheriff’s...
KTLA.com
Sheriff blasts ‘numbskulls running barricades’ in flooded Merced County
Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California appealed to residents in flooding evacuation zones to “please help us by helping yourself” in a video message recorded Tuesday morning. Sheriff Warnke issued an evacuation order for the entire town of Planada and deputies were going door to door to...
KCRA.com
Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads
TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
cityofmerced.org
The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas
CONTACT: Jennifer Flachman, Public Information Officer. The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas. Merced, Calif. (January 10, 2023) – Evacuation Orders are still in effect for the following streets:. W. North Bear Creek Drive. La Cresenta Ave. La Palma Ave. La Mirada Drive. Corona...
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
Madera crews working to clear damage from flood
MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Driving through the city of Madera Tuesday morning, it was drying off from a heavy Monday downpour of rain. It left a lot of unincorporated areas flooded and has left soil unstable. Monday’s storm brought inches of rain that have now set into the soil. Ag fields near county roads like […]
KMJ
Multiple Evacuation Orders Issued Around the Valley Due to Flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
Tornado Warnings, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings expire for parts of Northern California
STOCKTON, Calif. — Severe weather warnings from the National Weather Service expired early Tuesday morning. Both a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Tornado Warning have ended for parts of Northern California. An early-morning tornado warning has expired for areas including western Tuolumne County, east central San Joaquin County, north...
sjvsun.com
Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County
This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
