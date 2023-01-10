ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks

While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
