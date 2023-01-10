Student Shares Highly Unfortunate Downside of His 'Semester at Sea'

It's not often you need an umbrella indoors!

Many college students take advantage of study-abroad programs to see the world while they're in school. If your average study-abroad options aren't nautical enough for you, though, you can kick things up a notch by taking a Semester At Sea ! Students can continue to study and see the world, all while living on board a cruise ship.

Of course, like any cruise trip, there are potential ups and downs, especially on older ships. TikTok user @blainesdeclassified , a participant in the program, shared one highly unfortunate downside of his semester at sea.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Welp. It's not often that you need an umbrella indoors! Unfortunately, leaks like these aren't entirely uncommon on older ships, and Semester at Sea's vessel, the MV World Odyssey, was originally built in 1998. Let's hope the leak was relegated to the halls- nobody wants to wake up to freezing water cascading down on their bed! Blaine was as understanding about the situation as one can be, quipping in the description: "I mean we did sign up to go to school surrounded by water." Hey, when you put it that way...

Even though the unfortunate hallway cascade was most likely just excess rainwater (and definitely not the telltale sign of a sinking ship), commenters feared for the worst. "Celine Dion where you at girl, start singing," cried @baviddoughy. "Y’all way too calm, I’d be on a life boat already," exclaimed @kather12n13. "I think I’ve seen this one before, and I didn’t like the ending," mused @yumyumbumbumy apprehensively. Ok, people, let's put Titanic on pause for a little while!

Despite his video making a splash and sending his more anxious followers into a tizzy, Blaine would soon follow up with an update about a day in his life in the Semester at Sea program; a day full of Bollywood dancing, board games, and studying marine megafauna. While we can only speak for ourselves, all in all, the program still seems worth the occasional indoor rainy day!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !