Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease
CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify Tiny Molecules That Could Reduce the Likelihood of Infants Developing Eczema, Asthma, and Food Allergies
It has long been believed that breastfed babies are less likely to suffer from allergic conditions, such as eczema and food allergies, compared to formula-fed babies, but the reason for this has not been fully understood. A recent study by Penn State College of Medicine has found that small molecules present in most human breast milk may help reduce the risk of infants developing allergic conditions like atopic dermatitis and food allergies.
KXLY
Developmental Disorders Tied to More Allergic Disease
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Elementary school-age children with developmental disorders are more likely to have allergic diseases, according to a study published in the January issue of Pediatrics International. Masafumi Zaitsu, M.D., Ph.D., from the National Hospital Organization Ureshino Medical Center in Japan, and colleagues assessed...
ajmc.com
Symptoms That Contribute to SMA Disease Burden Clarified in New Study
Qualitative interviews conducted with caregivers of children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) found that the symptoms with the greatest effect on disease burden were not always the most prevalent symptoms in patients. Children with a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) revealed the symptoms that heavily affect their disease burden...
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
MedicalXpress
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Medical News Today
Alzheimer's: Does genetic predisposition to ADHD increase risk later in life?
Limited data suggest that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in older adults may be linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. A recent longitudinal study showed that cognitively unimpaired older adults with a higher genetic predisposition for ADHD were more likely to experience a greater cognitive decline during the 6-year follow-up period.
MedicalXpress
Recent study offers new insight into deadly fungal invasion of the lungs
Fungi such as Aspergillus are so common in our surroundings that we breathe in hundreds to thousands of spores every day. In healthy people, fungi typically pose no threat, but they can cause deadly infections in those with compromised immune systems. However, it is increasingly recognized that viral infections such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2 can increase the risk of invasive Aspergillus infections even in healthy people.
MedicalXpress
When battling multiple infections, infants and toddlers at higher risk of severe outcomes, study suggests
With COVID, flu and RSV creating what many are calling a tripledemic, new research is shedding light on the effect the different COVID-19 variants have had on the youngest of patients throughout the pandemic and the role co-infections have played on pediatric outcomes. Results of the 18-month study, published in...
MedicalXpress
Study refutes industry claims that ban on menthol cigarettes leads to increased use of illegal smokes
A new research study has found that banning menthol cigarettes does not lead more smokers to purchase menthols from illicit sources, contradicting claims made by the tobacco industry that the proposed ban of menthol cigarettes in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will lead to a significant increase in illicit cigarettes.
MedicalXpress
New jaw surgery concept effective in treating moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a condition in which the airway is blocked during sleep. It may cause multiple occurrences of shallow breathing (hypopnea) or a temporary pause in breathing (apnea) during sleep. If left untreated, patients with OSA may experience reduced quality of life and health problems in more serious cases.
MedicalXpress
Drug combo breaks down cancer resistance to immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is a way of treating cancer by reprogramming the patient's immune system to attack their tumor. This cutting-edge approach has significantly impacted the treatment of cancer patients, and already boasts cases of long-term remission. Nonetheless, many patients either don't respond to immunotherapy, or if they do, the effects are...
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can start patients on road to recovery from opioid use disorder, study shows
A study from researchers at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital and the University of Rhode Island found that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor's offices—can safely and effectively start patients with opioid use disorder on the lifesaving medication buprenorphine. "With over 100,000 overdose deaths in 2022 and...
Medical News Today
Inflammatory bowel disease: Why antibiotic use can increase the risk for IBD
Inflammatory bowel disease is a chronic condition. Certain factors can increase someone’s chances of developing inflammatory bowel disease. Researchers are still working to understand inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and the steps people can take to modify potential risk factors. Data from a recent study found that antibiotic use...
MedicalXpress
Six minutes of daily high-intensity exercise could delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise could extend the lifespan of a healthy brain and delay the onset of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. New research published in The Journal of Physiology shows that a short but intense bout of cycling increases the production of a specialized protein that is essential for brain formation, learning and memory, and could protect the brain from age-related cognitive decline. This insight on exercise is part of the drive to develop accessible, equitable and affordable non-pharmacological approaches that anyone can adopt to promote healthy aging.
