A new way of killing cancer cells could pave the way for a cure, scientists say
A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells which could pave the way for a cure for the disease has been created by scientists. The method targets human cervical cancer and breast cancer-derived cells, as well as malignant melanoma cells in mice. It uses a pair of hair clip shaped, cancer-killing DNA which were injected into cancer cells. When they were injected into them, they connected to molecules called microRNA which are overproduced in certain cancers. Once connected to the microRNA they unravelled and formed longer chains of DNA which created an immune...
Breakthrough Treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder Within Reach: Scientists Discover Key Clue
Scientists in South Korea have succeeded in identifying the cell-specific molecular network of autism spectrum disorder. It is expected to lay the foundation for treating autism spectrum disorder. Published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, the research was conducted by Professor Kim Min-sik’s team of researchers at the Department of New Biology, DGIST (Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology).
Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease
There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
Cancer Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover How Melanoma Tumors Control Mortality
A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has found the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science, they describe how they identified the specific genetic changes that allow tumors to grow rapidly while also preventing their own death. This discovery could have significant implications for the way melanoma is understood and treated by oncologists.
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
Column: Tips to prevent, detect cervical cancer
Did you know that more than 14,000 women are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year? Cervical cancer is a gynecologic cancer of the female reproductive tract, specifically the cervix. January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, so I’d like to share some tips on how to prevent it and information on screenings.
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?
Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease
CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
Exercise is medicine for cancer and every dose counts, even in late stages of the disease: Study
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
Researchers found that ingredients in yellow curry can reduce the chance of developing heart failure
According to research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre of Toronto General Hospital, curcumin, a natural compound in turmeric, may dramatically reduce the risk of developing heart failure. A study published in the February edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, entitled "Curcumin prevents and reverses murine cardiac hypertrophy," has demonstrated that curcumin can prevent and reverse hypertrophy, restore heart function and reduce scarring when given orally to mice with enlarged hearts.
Researchers said thyme and rosemary may reduce the size of malignant tumors by up to 85%
A healthy diet, especially eating fruits and vegetables, will play a big role in cancer prevention. Herbs are one of the most powerful plant foods because they provide many effective compounds to fight disease. Rosemary and thyme, in particular, may be among the most powerful herbs for preventing cancer, because of their anti-tumor properties.
Scientists develop a cancer vaccine to simultaneously kill and prevent brain cancer
Scientists are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. In the latest work from the lab of Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D., at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
Blood test can predict onset of Alzheimer’s disease a decade before symptoms appear
The presence of proteins in brain cells could be an early warning sign for the condition. The presence of a specific protein in the blood may be an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers from Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet have found. The discovery could lead to earlier diagnoses of the condition via blood tests and increase the chance of slowing down its progression using preventative drugs.
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
Scientists Identify Tiny Molecules That Could Reduce the Likelihood of Infants Developing Eczema, Asthma, and Food Allergies
It has long been believed that breastfed babies are less likely to suffer from allergic conditions, such as eczema and food allergies, compared to formula-fed babies, but the reason for this has not been fully understood. A recent study by Penn State College of Medicine has found that small molecules present in most human breast milk may help reduce the risk of infants developing allergic conditions like atopic dermatitis and food allergies.
Drug combo breaks down cancer resistance to immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is a way of treating cancer by reprogramming the patient's immune system to attack their tumor. This cutting-edge approach has significantly impacted the treatment of cancer patients, and already boasts cases of long-term remission. Nonetheless, many patients either don't respond to immunotherapy, or if they do, the effects are...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
