Emergency Construction Update- 200 Block of South Meadow Street
Emergency Construction Update- 200 block S Meadow Street. PROJECT LOCATION: 200 Block of South Meadow Street. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Crews will repair a section of blocked sanitary sewer main. START DATE: Tuesday, January 10th at 2pm. EXPECTED COMPLETION: Repairs are expected to take 4-5 hours. LOCAL IMPACTS: The right and center...
Construction Notice - 800 Block University Avenue
SCHEDULED COMPLETION DATE: 3:30 PM Thursday January 12th. INTERRUPTIONS TO WATER SERVICE: None. LOCAL IMPACTS: University Avenue will be reduced to one lane between McGraw Place and Central Avenue. For additional information contact: Nick Thomas, James Lauper, or Ethan Bodnaruk DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717.
