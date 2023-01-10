Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins

Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks.

Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported .

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and can earn another year and $25 million if he makes a minimum of 502 plate appearances in the sixth year of the deal. The total could then reach $245 million if he gets an eighth year.

Correa still has to undergo a physical with Minnesota, but the contract seems to be structured in a way that addresses the injury concern that was flagged by both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.

The average annual value of Correa’s new deal is roughly the same as the 12-year, $315 million pact he had with the Mets. The two sides tried to work through the injury concern, but a report last week said New York had grown frustrated with the talks .

Correa spent last season with the Twins after he was with the Houston Astros for the first seven years of his MLB career. He hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI in 136 games with Minnesota.

There was talk that Correa might be able to hold the Mets to their original agreement because of owner Steve Cohen’s actions , but the star shortstop probably wanted the situation over with.

After a drama-filled offseason, Correa appears to be staying with the Twins.

