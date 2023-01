PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Garnet and Gold were well represented Thursday night at the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft as three former Florida State Soccer players were selected in the first round of the draft. Emily Madril was selected third overall by the Orlando Pride. Jenna Nighswonger immediately followed her as she was selected by the NY/NJ Gotham FC with the fourth overall pick. The North Carolina Courage selected Clara Robbins with the ninth overall pick to round out the night for the Seminoles.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO