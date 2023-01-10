ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City of Corpus Christi announces closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Frank Cardenas
 2 days ago
As the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday approaches, the city of Corpus Christi has announced the schedules and closures for some offices.

According to a release from the city, a few places in Corpus Christi will be closed on Jan. 16 in observance of the holiday.

"Emergency and essential city services such as Police, Fire, and the Airport will remain open and maintain normal operations," the release states.

Closures include:

  • The 311 city call center
  • The Utilities Business office; however, customers can make utility bill payments here , by calling (361) 885-0751 or visiting H-E-B stores
  • Municipal court; however, payments and defensive driving requests can be made here , by phone at 1-866-299-7084 or at the dropbox located at 120 N. Chaparral St.
  • Animal Care Services
  • Code enforcement
  • Development Services
  • All public libraries
  • All senior centers
  • All recreation centers
  • "After Hour Kid Power" Program office

Partial closures and openings:

  • The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will be closed on Monday. There will be no COVID-19 testing this week, which will resume on Monday, Jan. 23
  • The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at La Palmera Mall will be open from 10 am. to 8 p.m.
  • Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course: OPEN
  • H-E-B Tennis Center: OPEN
  • Al Kruse Tennis Center: OPEN
  • Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium: OPEN
  • Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
    • Walking trails and playground open daily, from dawn to dusk.
    • Learning Center: CLOSED
  • Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym:
    • OPEN from 6-9 p.m. for City Winter Youth Basketball League participants only

Trash service:

  • Garbage & Recycling: There will be no collection on Monday.
  • The alternate collection date for Monday customers will be before the holiday on Saturday, Jan. 14.
  • Brush and bulky items: No collection Monday.
  • J.C. Elliott Collection Center & Transfer Station: CLOSED
  • Cefe Valenzuela Landfill: OPEN Monday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

