Asked: What are standout signs in Richmond, VA?
The old Arby ’ s at 5900 W. Broad St. is no more — it’s been razed to make room for a new Wawa . The plans have been in the works since 2019, but for a long time Richmonders didn’t know the fate of the recognizable neon cowboy hat sign in front of the establishment.
According to Richmond BizSense , it looks like the sign is destined for removal . The news has us reflecting on River City signage — the old, the new, and the neon.
We want to know: What is your favorite Richmond sign ?
We can think of some of our favorites, from the Hotel John Marshall rooftop sign to the Famous Foods of Virginia marker — more on that history here .
Click the button below to let us know your favorite sign — or which one you want to know more about — and you could be featured in a future article.
