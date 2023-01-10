ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Asked: What are standout signs in Richmond, VA?

By Robin Schwartzkopf
6AM City
6AM City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4OYP_0k9pgHMn00

For now, the Arby’s cowboy hat sign is still up even though the building has been razed.

Photo by RICtoday

The old Arby s at 5900 W. Broad St. is no more — it’s been razed to make room for a new Wawa . The plans have been in the works since 2019, but for a long time Richmonders didn’t know the fate of the recognizable
neon cowboy hat sign in front of the establishment.

According to Richmond BizSense , it looks like the sign is destined for removal . The news has us reflecting on River City signage — the old, the new, and the neon.

We want to know: What is your favorite Richmond sign ?

We can think of some of our favorites, from the Hotel John Marshall rooftop sign to the Famous Foods of Virginia marker
more on that history here .

Click the button below to let us know your favorite sign or which one you want to know more about — and you could be featured in a future article.

6AM City

6AM City

