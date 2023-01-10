TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won each of its three ACC home games this season, plays host to No. 12/13 Virginia on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Saturday’s game is the second between the two teams this season, following a 62-57 win by the Cavaliers on December 3 in Charlottesville. The Seminoles rallied from a 12-point deficit and were within three at 60-57 on an old-fashioned three-point play by Caleb Mills with seven seconds remaining to play in the second half of the first meeting of the year between the Seminoles and the Cavaliers. Florida State enters Saturday’s game against Virginia with a 3-3 record in ACC play, and with four wins in its last seven games. The Seminoles have won four of their last six games against Virginia, including a two-game winning streak in games played at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Following Saturday’s game against Virginia, the Seminoles travel to play at Notre Dame (January 17, 7:00 p.m.) and at Pittsburgh (January 21, 3:00 p.m.) before returning to the ultra-friendly confines of The Tuck against Clemson (January 24, 7:00 p.m.).

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO