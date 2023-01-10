Read full article on original website
seminoles.com
Women’s Basketball Hosts Louisville on Sunday at 1PM
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball hopes to continue its winning ways as it hosts Louisville on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center. TV: Sunday’s game will air on several of the ACC’s regional sports networks, including Bally Sports Florida. Radio:...
seminoles.com
Kone and Davis Grab World Leads at Clemson Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. – Jeremiah Davis and Ismael Kone ended the day with a bang as each of them posted world-leading marks at the first day of the Clemson Invitational. Kone broke the school record in the 60m dash with a time of 6.51. Kone’s mark is tied for the 11th-fastest mark in NCAA history, and it broke Andre Ewers’ and Dentarius Locke’s school record. Davis’s mark of 8.17m is good enough for third on FSU’s all-time list.
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Plays Host To No. 12/13 Virginia On Saturday At 4:00 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won each of its three ACC home games this season, plays host to No. 12/13 Virginia on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Saturday’s game is the second between the two teams this season, following a 62-57 win by the Cavaliers on December 3 in Charlottesville. The Seminoles rallied from a 12-point deficit and were within three at 60-57 on an old-fashioned three-point play by Caleb Mills with seven seconds remaining to play in the second half of the first meeting of the year between the Seminoles and the Cavaliers. Florida State enters Saturday’s game against Virginia with a 3-3 record in ACC play, and with four wins in its last seven games. The Seminoles have won four of their last six games against Virginia, including a two-game winning streak in games played at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Following Saturday’s game against Virginia, the Seminoles travel to play at Notre Dame (January 17, 7:00 p.m.) and at Pittsburgh (January 21, 3:00 p.m.) before returning to the ultra-friendly confines of The Tuck against Clemson (January 24, 7:00 p.m.).
seminoles.com
Three Noles Drafted in the First Round of the NWSL Draft
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Garnet and Gold were well represented Thursday night at the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft as three former Florida State Soccer players were selected in the first round of the draft. Emily Madril was selected third overall by the Orlando Pride. Jenna Nighswonger immediately followed her as she was selected by the NY/NJ Gotham FC with the fourth overall pick. The North Carolina Courage selected Clara Robbins with the ninth overall pick to round out the night for the Seminoles.
seminoles.com
Seminoles Begin Track and Field Season at Clemson Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Florida State track and field team will start the new year by traveling to Clemson for the Clemson Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Events at the Rock Norman Indoor Track and Field Complex will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday. Keep up with the Seminoles with the meet’s live stream on ACCNX and live results can be found at https://results.adkinstrak.com/meets/19420 .
