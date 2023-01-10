Read full article on original website
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
Report: Suns Signing G League's Saben Lee to 10-Day Contract
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns are signing Saben Lee to a 10-day contract.
Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry updates as Miami barely meets minimum vs. Thunder
The Miami Heat will be severely shorthanded when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night in South Beach. Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel has reported that Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro are all out for the said contest due to injuries. Lowry is said to...
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Heat prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/10/2023
The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) visit the Miami Heat (21-20) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Heat prediction and pick. Oklahoma City has won three of its last four games but still sits in 13th place in...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
Kings guard Kevin Huerter remains uncertain for Rockets game due to non-COVID-19 illness
The Sacramento Kings aren’t sure if Kevin Huerter will be ready to return in time for Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets.
Multiple Sixers discuss overlooking young Thunder in loss at home
PHILADELPHIA–On paper, the Philadelphia 76ers are the much better team compared to their opponent on Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers are a team that features the likes of Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and others while the Thunder feature two rookies and a second-year player in their starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart starting for Boston on Thursday in place of injured Jaylen Brown (adductor)
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. As expected, Smart will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out with an adductor injury. Our models expect Smart to play 35.0 minutes against the Nets. Smart's...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (illness) out on Wednesday, Austin Rivers to start
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Anderson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face Detroit on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards (hip) is available. Austin Rivers will start in Anderson's place. The Timberwolves are...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bogdanovic is listed as probable for Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday's game with a calf injury. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Minnesota. Kevin Knox could return to the bench if Bogdanovic is active on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (ankle) cleared for Blazers on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will play Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lillard is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. However, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the court ahead of the weekend.
numberfire.com
Miami's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) active on Tuesday night
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haslem is active in a second unit role despite being listed as questionable with right Achilles tendinosis. In 10.1 expected minutes, our models project Haslem to produce 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) unavailable Thursday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is out Thursday versus the Miami Heat. The Bucks are giving Antetokounmpo the night off on the second end of a back-to-back. Grayson Allen (ankle) and Joe Ingles (injury management) have also been ruled out. Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Pat Connaughton will have more opportunities on offense as starters. There will also be larger roles for Bobby Portis, Jevon Carter, MarJon Beauchamp, and Jordan Nwora.
numberfire.com
Troy Brown Jr. (quad) available for Lakers on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. will play Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Brown is dealing with a left quad strain. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Luka Doncic and Co. If Brown starts, Max Christie would likely revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.6 minutes against Los Angeles. Nikola Jokic (injury management) is questionable.
numberfire.com
Tyler Huntley (shoulder) seen throwing at Ravens practice Thursday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder) was seen throwing at practice on Thursday. Huntley was only seen participating in non-throwing drills on Wednesday, so this is an encouraging sign ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He's expected to start for the Ravens after Lamar Jackson (knee) missed another practice on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (knee) not on Boston injury report Thursday
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is not on the injury report for Thursday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Smart is set to return for the second leg of the Celtics' back-to-back after missing the last two games. Robert Williams is also expected back, but Al Horford will be taking his standard breather and Jaylen Brown (adductor) might join him, so Grant Williams could draw another start. Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon will also maintain larger roles if Brown is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Austin Rivers starting for Minnesota on Wednesday in place of Kyle Anderson (illness)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Rivers will get the start on Wednesday with Kyle Anderson ruled out with an illness. Our models expect Rivers to play 26.7 minutes against the Pistons. Rivers' Wednesday projection includes 8.3 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
T.J. McConnell (shoulder) questionable Wednesday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell (right shoulder soreness) is questionable for Wednesday against the New York Knicks. McConnell left Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets early after injuring his shoulder, but he was able to practice in full on Tuesday. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin will have more minutes available if McConnell is unavailable.
