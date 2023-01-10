Penn State football linebacker Curtis Jacobs announces he will return for 2023 season

One of Penn State’s best defenders will return for the 2023 season.

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs announced Tuesday afternoon that he will be staying with the Nittany Lions next season rather than entering the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the announcement via Twitter .

Jacobs took another step forward in his third year with the program, tallying 52 tackles, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. He was a playmaker at the second level of the Penn State defense, showing off his ability to make a difference with splash plays throughout the season.

The third-year linebacker capped off his season with arguably his best game against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. He finished the game with two sacks and helped put the Utes away on the Nittany Lions’ way to a 35-21 victory.

Jacobs’ return will only help a defense that will lose key contributors like safety Ji’Ayir Brown, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher. With Jacobs returning, the second level of the defense is solidified with him and fellow linebacker Abdul Carter being two of the best players on the defense.