ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/12/2023

A pair of teams seeking more victories in the win column will face off on the ice in the Windy City as the Colorado Avalanche take on the Chicago Blackhawks for some Thursday night action. It is time to check out our NHL odds series where our Avalanche-Blackhawks prediction and pick will be revealed. It is […] The post NHL Odds: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/12/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

3 bold Vikings predictions vs. Giants in NFL Wild Card Round

After months of football, the 2023 NFL Playoffs are finally here. With the Minnesota Vikings set to host the New York Giants at the U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, it means it is time for some Vikings predictions for the Wild Card showdown. Minnesota finished the regular season 13-4 and clinched the NFC North. Most […] The post 3 bold Vikings predictions vs. Giants in NFL Wild Card Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Capitals vs. Flyers prediction: NHL pick and odds Wednesday

The Washington Capitals are in the middle of a surge in the Metropolitan Division. They are 13-2-2 with a plus-34 goal differential in their last 17 games and have vaulted themselves to within five points of the Carolina Hurricanes for first place. Not too shabby for a team that was written off around Thanksgiving. Even more encouraging for Washington is that Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts on Sunday in a 1-0 win over Columbus. Everything seems to be pointing up for the Caps. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Capitals vs. Flyers (7 p.m. Eastern) prediction:...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 01/10/2023

The Minnesota Wild will try to turn the page on a rough weekend that saw them drop both games of a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. Tonight they head to Maddison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers for the second and final time this season. The first game between these two teams was the Wild’s season opener on Oct.13, when they got dropped 7-3, and Artemi Panarin collected four points. The Wild’s overall game has come a considerable way since then, especially in the net, and should provide fans with a much tighter game tonight.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ClutchPoints

Bruins finally lose home game in regulation, blanked by Kraken

The Boston Bruins have been shockingly successful this season, rolling to a 32-4-4 record as they hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night. As well as the Bruins had played overall, they were a remarkable 19-0-3 in their first 22 home games. Final. pic.twitter.com/Ft2l9269EI — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 13, 2023 "They were just a little […] The post Bruins finally lose home game in regulation, blanked by Kraken appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken

The Boston Bruins’ incredible point streak at TD Garden came to a crashing end Thursday night, thanks to the excellent play of the Seattle Kraken, who dealt the hosts a 3-0 loss. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery probably would not have been as unhappy as he is after such a loss if it weren’t for […] The post Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Overtime Elite: How to watch Amen Thompson, City Reapers vs. YNG Dreamerz

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated games of the 2022-23 Overtime Elite season. The two best teams in the league will face each other on Friday, which should be a must-see event for basketball lovers. Led by a potential top-three NBA Draft pick in 2023 in Amen Thompson and his twin […] The post Overtime Elite: How to watch Amen Thompson, City Reapers vs. YNG Dreamerz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Jim Montgomery To Coach Atlantic Division At All Star Game

With his team sporting the best record in the NHL, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery became the latest Bruin to get an All-Star nod. The NHL announced Wednesday that Montgomery has been named head coach of the Atlantic Division for the 2023 NHL All Star weekend February 3-4 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Sabres-Blue Jackets game rescheduled for April 14

NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that Game No. 547 between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. Originally scheduled for Dec. 27, the game was postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that closed the airport and prevented the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/12/2023

The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (19-21) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Blazers prediction, pick, and how to watch. Cleveland has lost two of their last three games but remains in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The […] The post NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/12/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Patrick Kane lands on Blackhawks IR, but there’s a silver lining

The Chicago Blackhawks are in full tank mode in the 2022-23 NHL season, and things worsened for the team after Patrick Kane went down with an injury earlier this month. Kane has been dealing with a lower-body injury and now the Blackhawks have officially placed him on IR, retroactive to Jan. 3, when he sustained […] The post Patrick Kane lands on Blackhawks IR, but there’s a silver lining appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Ryan Reaves’ savage warning to Rangers ahead of return to MSG with Wild

The Minnesota Wild are in New York on Tuesday night, meaning enforcer Ryan Reaves will be back at his old stomping grounds following his early-season trade. Ahead of his return to Madison Square Garden, Reaves was asked if he expected any of his former teammates to challenge him to a fight. In response, Reaves’ savagely […] The post Ryan Reaves’ savage warning to Rangers ahead of return to MSG with Wild appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
130K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy