The Washington Capitals are in the middle of a surge in the Metropolitan Division. They are 13-2-2 with a plus-34 goal differential in their last 17 games and have vaulted themselves to within five points of the Carolina Hurricanes for first place. Not too shabby for a team that was written off around Thanksgiving. Even more encouraging for Washington is that Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts on Sunday in a 1-0 win over Columbus. Everything seems to be pointing up for the Caps. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Capitals vs. Flyers (7 p.m. Eastern) prediction:...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO