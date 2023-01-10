Read full article on original website
The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today
Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
I spent $64 at the best restaurant in Hawaii. My meal came out in 5 minutes, but I'll just stick to drinks next time.
Yelp ranked Down the Hatch as No. 28 on its 2022 list of the top 100 US restaurants, so I tried the Lahaina spot's famous food and drinks for myself.
Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito
Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
What Is 'Deluxe Style' At Subway?
We all know that there's an absurd number of combos possible at Subway. You can choose a sandwich from the menu and customize it, or you can create your own from scratch. You can add extra cheese. You can mix sauces. You can even order a tuna sandwich with pickles and Splenda, and earn your place on the list of Subway's strangest sandwich orders. The world is your sandwich –- sorry, oyster.
Thrillist
Taco Bell's New Cravings Trios Get You 3 Fan-Favorite Menu Items for $6
The week between Christmas and New Year's is a black hole meant to be spent on the couch with junk food and trashy television. It's practically law. For the diet portion of that equation, Taco Bell is queuing up several Cravings Trios that get you three fan-favorite menu items for just $6.
The soda market is flat, but not for Dr Pepper
In the pantheon of sodas, Dr Pepper is the odd one out: It doesn't have the popularity or sales of Coca-Cola or Pepsi, you can't use it in a standard cocktail, and it doesn't fall neatly into a category like cola or root beer.
Pizza Hut's Cherished Big New Yorker Pizza Is Back After 24 Years
The '90s are calling, and it says "The Big New Yorker" pizza from Pizza Hut is back on the menu. The company announced the return of its New York-style pizza for a limited time only starting on February 1, 2023. This comes after the menu item was first introduced by the food chain 24 years ago in 1999.
Taco Bell Menu Adds New Take on a Beloved McDonald's Item
Taco Bell has built its business, at least partially around the idea of not being McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report or any of the other fast-food burger chains. The Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain even used the phrase "think outside the bun" as a tagline and it launched its breakfast offering by making fun of the Egg McMuffin and other Golden Arches classics.
The Hysterical 1940s Slogans Behind Original Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew had a whole long life before it became the neon green gamer juice we know it as today. Before it was associated with gamer culture and staying up all night hopped up on caffeine, Mountain Dew tried out a variety of very different marketing schemes (per Stop & Shop). In the early days, Mountain Dew relied on a decidedly less tech-forward bent. But we'll get to that later.
A Very Spicy Popeyes Menu Item to Make a Brief Reappearance
When it comes to spice, fast-food chains have to navigate marketing power with a menu that needs to be palatable to a wide American audience. The truly, burn-your-mouth spice is rarely found at mainstream chains while something that inches closer to the top of the Scoville scale are usually reserved for limited-time-only items and other brief promotions.
Homemade crunchwraps bring fast food flavors home: Taste
Americans have a love/hate relationship with fast food. It’s quick, convenient and usually pretty darn delicious. It’s also consistent; a McDonald’s cheeseburger is going to taste the same no matter where in the world it’s ordered from. That familiarity can be comforting. On the other hand,...
TODAY.com
RIP, Sierra Mist: Pepsi is ditching it for a new lemon-lime soda
One soda company is taking the leap from the mountains directly into space, so to speak. On Jan. 11, PepsiCo announced the launch of Starry, a new lemon-lime soda that will replace the company’s entry in the clear and citrusy carbonated space: Sierra Mist. PepsiCo’s new astrally named soda...
IHOP Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Combo From the '80s In Honor of Its 65th Anniversary
This blast from the past will only be available for a limited time.
From Cocaine to Corn Syrup: The Story of Coca Cola
Coca-Cola is a world-famous carbonated soft drink that is produced and sold by the Coca-Cola Company. The drink was created in 1886 by John Pemberton, a pharmacist in Atlanta, Georgia. Pemberton was trying to create a new kind of tonic that would be sold as a patent medicine. He mixed together a variety of ingredients, including coca leaves, caffeine, and sugar, and called the drink Coca-Cola.
We Tried Gordon Ramsay's New Times Square Restaurant. It's A One And Done
Gordon Ramsay is a cooking legend. That's why when we heard he was opening a fish and chips restaurant in Times Square, we were instantly curious. Fish and chips are not necessarily a common find in the United States, especially from a world-renowned British chef like Ramsay. The "Hell's Kitchen" host and judge doesn't necessarily hold back when it comes to reviewing dishes, so we won't either.
Deluxe Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
Chocolate chip cookies are arguably the easiest dessert if you're looking to please a crowd, making them a classic option to bake any time — even if you're going to eat every single one yourself. The recipe is constantly being reinvented because of its popularity and undebatable deliciousness. Still, Toll House cookies are a timeless version, and the first to set the stage for many other chocolate chip cookies to come. Named after the location where they were first baked, this decadent treat is a must-have in your baking repertoire (via Smithsonian Magazine).
Goodbye, Sierra Mist. Hello, Starry — Pepsi’s new Sprite rival
Starry Pepsi: Is Sierra Mist discontinued 2022? Sierra Mist replacement. What does Starry taste like? Starry lemon lime soda. When did Sierra Mist come out?
WeightWatchers' New Baked By Melissa Collab Brings Limited Edition Cupcakes
In a timely promotion tying into the season of New Year's resolutions, WeightWatchers has teamed up with Baked by Melissa to create a line of limited-edition cupcakes, according to an announcement shared with Mashed. According to an inflation calculator, cakes, cupcakes, and cookies have all increased in price by 3.77%...
You Should Be Cooking Chicken Thighs Skin-Side Down For Extra Crisp
If you're accustomed to cooking primarily with boneless, skinless chicken breasts, your main concern is likely finding ways to keep your protein moist. As MasterClass outlines, chicken breast easily dries out because of how lean it is, so there are plenty of tips and tricks for preventing that from happening. Skin-on chicken thighs, however, are a whole different matter.
