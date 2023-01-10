Chomp: Tim Tebow elected to College Football HOF; Gators football gets new additions; Men’s hoops takes down former coach Mike White’s Bulldogs

Read full article on original website
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Look: Football World Surprised By Stetson Bennett's Decision
When it mattered most, Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs led his program to its second consecutive national championship. The 65-7 rout was the sort of performance that left viewers- including ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit- completely lost for words. The 25-year-old passed for 304 yards ...
SB Nation
Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty
Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet
University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week. ...
News4Jax.com
Columbia football coach Demetric Jackson steps down after state semifinal season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football offseason coaching carousel continues to spin, this time opening up a position at Columbia High School. Demetric Jackson resigned on Thursday after two seasons leading his alma mater. He led Columbia to back-to-back district championships and helped guide the Tigers to the Class 3S state semifinals last season. The Lake City Reporter was the first to report Jackson’s departure.
Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh & Denver Broncos, Blake Corum Returning
As we march through the month of January, Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan is still up in the air as players are making decisions left and right.
CBS Sports
2023 Georgia Bulldogs college football national championship gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies
The Georgia Bulldogs secured their second consecutive national title with a dominant 65-7 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night. Georgia became the first repeat national champion since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12. Georgia completed the SEC gauntlet with an unblemished record and then used an improbable comeback against Ohio State to advance to their second straight title game. Monday's victory marked the fourth national title in Georgia football history. Now, you can get Georgia Bulldogs CFB championship gear here.
Stetson Bennett, Georgia Redefine Dominance in College Football
The Bulldogs’ blowout victory against TCU didn’t diminish the Playoff. The team and its clutch quarterback simply proved their A-game is a mile ahead of everyone else’s.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball: Surging Bishop Kenny moves in to rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 10. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification. 1. (1) Providence (14-1, Class 3A) Notable...
‘It’s a painful loss’: No. 8 Gonzaga rallies late to beat BYU in front of sellout crowd at Marriott Center
BYU made too many mistakes in the closing minutes and Gonzaga capitalized, overcoming a 10-point deficit and escaping with a dramatic 75-74 victory in Provo.
Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart
If the Jaden Rashada situation isn’t proof of how much college football has become like the pros, then nothing is. Rashada, a 5-star quarterback prospect according to 247 Sports, made headlines on Wednesday when it was reported that he wanted Florida to release him from his National Letter of Intent. Rashada committed to Miami over... The post Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
News4Jax.com
Clowns to crowns: Fan who started petition to fire Jaguars GM Baalke rethinks position after success
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One year ago this week, on Jan. 9, 2022, hundreds of Jacksonville Jaguars fans dressed as clowns filled the seats at TIAA Bank Field. The red-nosed protest was a thinly-veiled shot aimed at the team’s leadership, including Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke.
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back Champions
Thankfully, the 2023 College Football National Championship was only four quarters long. The game was well over before halftime. In fact, according to ESPN, Georgia's probability to win the game rose above 99% with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.
