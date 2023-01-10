Read full article on original website
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Deion Sanders Names The 1 City He Wanted To Stay 'Forever'
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. While on the show, he was asked about his baseball career. Sanders, who spent four seasons with the Reds, was asked about his experience in Cincinnati. The Hall of Famer revealed that he loved Cincinnati so ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Ex-USC star RB Charles White, who won 1979 Heisman Trophy, dies at 64
Former USC star running back Charles White, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died after battling cancer, the university announced. He was 64.
Football World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Heisman Winner
Charles White, USC's all-time rushing leader and the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner, died Wednesday at age 64. The College Football Hall of Famer died of cancer in Newport Beach, according to a statement from the university. "Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans," USC athletic ...
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Scheduling Mistake
On Monday night, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit shared some information he received from Deion Sanders regarding Colorado's schedule for the 2023 season. "He [Sanders] was on GameDay with us and he actually gave us some news ... breaking news, from Prime," Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. ...
Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow make College Football Hall of Fame
Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.
#PMARSHONAU: In today's college football, complaining gets you nowhere
Illinois coach Bret Bielema wanted East Carolina transfer center Avery Jones really badly and thought he had him. A phone call to Jones from Auburn changed that. Auburn got him, and Bielema didn’t like it. Did Bielema do what other coaches do and move on? Oh, no. Not Bielema....
Charles White, Former Heisman Winning Tailback at USC, Dies at 64
Sad news from the University of Southern California. Former Trojan Heisman winner, Charles White, has died at 64 years old.... The post Charles White, Former Heisman Winning Tailback at USC, Dies at 64 appeared first on Outsider.
Talanoa Hufanga, Tua Tagovailoa Named Polynesian Pro Football Players of the Year
Honolulu, HI (January 12, 2023) – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today that Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa and San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga have been selected as the 2022 recipients of the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award presented by Hawaiian Airlines. The...
