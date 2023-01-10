ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt, TN

The Spun

Deion Sanders Names The 1 City He Wanted To Stay 'Forever'

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. While on the show, he was asked about his baseball career.  Sanders, who spent four seasons with the Reds, was asked about his experience in Cincinnati.  The Hall of Famer revealed that he loved Cincinnati so ...
JACKSON, MS
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Scheduling Mistake

On Monday night, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit shared some information he received from Deion Sanders regarding Colorado's schedule for the 2023 season.  "He [Sanders] was on GameDay with us and he actually gave us some news ... breaking news, from Prime," Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. ...
BOULDER, CO

