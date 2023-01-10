Heroin, cocaine among drugs found leading to arrest of Chillicothe man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man in Chillicothe has been arrested and charged after a significant variety of drugs and cash was found by police on Monday.

Chillicothe police reports that a SWAT Team conducted a search Monday at 1 p.m. at the 380 block of East 7th Street.

At the house, they found heroin, meth, cocaine, marijuana, pills, and a large collection of cash.

A photo of the drugs and cash seized that led to the arrest of Chaz Cain. (Courtesy Photo/Chillicothe Police Department)

Chaz Cain was arrested by police and charged with aggravated possession of drugs. Cain could face felony charges pending lab results, according to police.

