California State

Colorado Gov. Polis targets affordability in inauguration

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis vowed to work toward housing affordability, transition the state completely to renewable energy by 2040 and tackle high crime rates in an inauguration speech delivered on the windswept steps of the state Capitol on Tuesday. Polis, a Democrat who in 2019 became...
COLORADO STATE
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner stands by voting comments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican member of Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission on Wednesday stood by comments he made crowing about depressed turnout among Black and Hispanic voters in heavily Democratic Milwaukee, saying he won’t resign as a fellow commissioner and others have called on him to do.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Missouri boarding school under investigation will shut down

A Christian boarding school in Missouri that’s been under intense scrutiny over abuse allegations announced Wednesday that it will close later this month due to financial hardship. Agape Boarding School in Stockton has been the subject of state and location investigations and several lawsuits from former students. It will...
STOCKTON, MO

