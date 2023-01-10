Read full article on original website
Related
texomashomepage.com
Colorado Gov. Polis targets affordability in inauguration
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis vowed to work toward housing affordability, transition the state completely to renewable energy by 2040 and tackle high crime rates in an inauguration speech delivered on the windswept steps of the state Capitol on Tuesday. Polis, a Democrat who in 2019 became...
texomashomepage.com
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner stands by voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican member of Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission on Wednesday stood by comments he made crowing about depressed turnout among Black and Hispanic voters in heavily Democratic Milwaukee, saying he won’t resign as a fellow commissioner and others have called on him to do.
texomashomepage.com
Texas Legislative history: How long do sessions last and how many bills are typically passed?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lawmakers are convening the 88th Legislative Session at the Texas Capitol Tuesday. The 31 state senators and 150 state representatives will be meeting for 140 days, officially beginning Tuesday at 12 p.m. The regular session will end on May 29, but Gov. Greg Abbott could potentially...
texomashomepage.com
Missouri boarding school under investigation will shut down
A Christian boarding school in Missouri that’s been under intense scrutiny over abuse allegations announced Wednesday that it will close later this month due to financial hardship. Agape Boarding School in Stockton has been the subject of state and location investigations and several lawsuits from former students. It will...
Comments / 0