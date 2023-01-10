Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
lite987whop.com
Michael Lewis
Funeral Mass for 65 year old Michael Lewis of Cadiz, KY will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St Stephen’s Catholic church in Cadiz. Burial will follow in Ky Veteran’s Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY. Visitation:. St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 17, 2023...
lite987whop.com
Paul “Robert” Sisk
(Age 67, of Hopkinsville) Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton with Celebration of Life at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Pam Clark Hummell
(Age 70, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday January 14th at 11am at Riverside Cemetery. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Phil Keel, former WHOP gospel show contributor and retired firefighter, dead at 76
Former WHOP gospel show contributor and retired Hopkinsville firefighter Philip “Phil” Keel died Saturday at the age of 76. Keel answered the phone and gave announcements on Sunday mornings for several years on WHOP. An obituary from Hughart Beard and Giles Funeral Home says in addition to being...
lite987whop.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
lite987whop.com
Todd County MLK march, service set for Sunday
The Todd County Laity and Ministers’ Alliance Martin Luther King, Jr. Day services will be Sunday afternoon. The Rev. Lisa Lewis Balboa says the march begins at 2:30 p.m. from the City-County Park on South Main Street in Elkton to Todd County Central High School, where the program will begin at 3 o’clock.
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville mayor says new fire station will happen, likely near Walmart DC
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight made his first regular appearance on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday and says he’s committed to building a new fire station in the city—a project that studies have shown is needed. He says budget preparations have already begun and he’s hearing from department...
lite987whop.com
HRC puts out MLK March inclement weather plan
The Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission has put out an inclement weather contingency plan concerning Monday’s MLK March. Officials say they will be watching the weather and if there is any lightning or heavy downpours during the time of the march, then the program will be held indoors at Hopkinsville Community College with the doors opening at 9 a.m. The call will be made concerning the march no later than 6 a.m. Monday morning.
lite987whop.com
County Continues Hot Run and Out of State Success
Despite accumulating four fouls and sitting for large stretches of the first and third quarters, Derrell Bateman had twenty plus on Friday night and did not foul out as he led the Colonels to a 69-55 victory north of the border. Christian County scooted up to Evansville to take on...
lite987whop.com
Grand jury returns indictments for robbery, assault
A Christian County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments Friday, including for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Indicted for first-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree terroristic threatening is 47-year-old Chad Love of Hopkinsville. Love is accused of stabbing a female victim in the eye with a broom handle while threatening her, causing a severe injury that required hospital treatment. Medical personnel say that if more force had been used, the handle would have entered her brain and killed her.
lite987whop.com
Todd Fiscal Court hears update from county clerk’s office
The Todd County Clerk’s Office will close for two hours on Tuesday and Thursday mornings beginning in February so the staff can be trained on a new state computer system that will be used to register vehicles. County Clerk Cindy O’Bryan told Fiscal Court on Friday that they’ll close...
Comments / 0