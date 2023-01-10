The Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission has put out an inclement weather contingency plan concerning Monday’s MLK March. Officials say they will be watching the weather and if there is any lightning or heavy downpours during the time of the march, then the program will be held indoors at Hopkinsville Community College with the doors opening at 9 a.m. The call will be made concerning the march no later than 6 a.m. Monday morning.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO