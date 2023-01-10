ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Colts Are Interviewing Everyone For Head Coach

The Indianapolis Colts are having a busy offseason just a couple of days removed from a loss to the Houston Texans in Week 18. Jeff Saturday took over as interim head coach after Frank Reich was fired. Matt Ryan was benched for Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles as the quarterback...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nfltraderumors.co

Texans Complete Interview With Lions OC Ben Johnson

The team confirmed and announced it has completed a virtual interview with Lions OC Ben Johnson . According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans are conducting their head coach interview with Lions OC Ben Johnson today. He adds Johnson is slated to speak with the Colts tomorrow and the Panthers next...
HOUSTON, TX

