Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
League announces punishment for Packers' Quay Walker
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker faced fierce backlash for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday night’s game. The league is reportedly still reviewing the incident where Walker shoved Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch. It took place late in the fourth quarter as Lynch attempted to reach an injured D’Andre Swift. Here is a video of the altercation:
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Talking Browns DC search, Cavaliers trade options with Scott Petrak, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Brownszone.com joins to discuss the Browns’...
Discussing the Browns’ search for a new DC with Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and Casey Kinnamon...
Yardbarker
Bernie Kosar addresses getting pulled from Browns radio show after bet
Retired quarterback Bernie Kosar has addressed being removed from the Cleveland Browns' pregame radio show ahead of their season finale at the Pittsburgh Steelers over a legal wager. "I’m not an employee of the Browns. As an independent contractor, I didn’t want to put them in this position," Kosar explained...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/11: Interviews Begin, Watson Sits, and a Biased, Mushy Mess
Like most of us, I like to think of myself as a rational mind. I gather information, process the facts, and reach the best possible conclusion. I am an information processing machine, using my lifetime of experience combined with my supercomputer of a brain to reach decisions that are out of far superior to that of people of weaker minds. After all, I watch the way they drive. Ridiculous.
Morning Journal
North Ridgeville: Former Browns beat reporter hosting Dawg Pound retrospectives
Sportswriter Marty Gitlin helped to cover football and baseball for the News-Herald in Willoughby from 1991 until 2002. As a football historian, Gitlin wants to keep the tales of one of the NFL’s most storied franchises, the Cleveland Browns, alive and well. Now mostly a freelance author, Gitlin currently...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses future of Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium or in new facility
CLEVELAND — During his wide-ranging interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell on Monday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was asked for his thoughts on the future of the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Cleveland Browns' lease with the stadium is set through 2028, but in the past year, there have been...
Yardbarker
Browns Pursuing Steelers Coach Brian Flores
The Cleveland Browns are looking to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position and are interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores for the job. The Browns announced Flores will interview for the position along with a number of other outside candidates. And according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Flores...
Yardbarker
What Is The Future Of Jedrick Wills With The Browns?
Jedrick Wills is “young” and “inconsistent”. However, he also “took strides” and “took a step forward” this season. At least, that’s what Wills is according to Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry as he outlined in his press conference earlier this week.
Yardbarker
The Browns Have A Financial Advantage For 2023
After NFL teams made their unused 2022 cap space known yesterday, the Browns were at the top of the list by a wide margin. By having over 27 million dollars to play with next season, the Browns will be able to get a few key pieces for both their offense and defense, which should give them their best chance to succeed.
Which Browns DC target is the best fit? Ashley Bastock, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier and Ashley Bastock of...
Browns, Kosar bad bet, season: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns legend Bernie Kosar made a legal, but bad sports bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers that got him sacked from his radio role with the team, ahead of defensive coordinator Joe Woods and fans expectations for the season being sacked with the Browns finishing out of the playoffs, last in the division at 7-10, for their second losing season in a row, even worse than the last.
Comments / 0