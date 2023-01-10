ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

League announces punishment for Packers' Quay Walker

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker faced fierce backlash for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday night’s game. The league is reportedly still reviewing the incident where Walker shoved Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch. It took place late in the fourth quarter as Lynch attempted to reach an injured D’Andre Swift. Here is a video of the altercation:
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bernie Kosar addresses getting pulled from Browns radio show after bet

Retired quarterback Bernie Kosar has addressed being removed from the Cleveland Browns' pregame radio show ahead of their season finale at the Pittsburgh Steelers over a legal wager. "I’m not an employee of the Browns. As an independent contractor, I didn’t want to put them in this position," Kosar explained...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/11: Interviews Begin, Watson Sits, and a Biased, Mushy Mess

Like most of us, I like to think of myself as a rational mind. I gather information, process the facts, and reach the best possible conclusion. I am an information processing machine, using my lifetime of experience combined with my supercomputer of a brain to reach decisions that are out of far superior to that of people of weaker minds. After all, I watch the way they drive. Ridiculous.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Pursuing Steelers Coach Brian Flores

The Cleveland Browns are looking to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position and are interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores for the job. The Browns announced Flores will interview for the position along with a number of other outside candidates. And according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Flores...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

What Is The Future Of Jedrick Wills With The Browns?

Jedrick Wills is “young” and “inconsistent”. However, he also “took strides” and “took a step forward” this season. At least, that’s what Wills is according to Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry as he outlined in his press conference earlier this week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Browns Have A Financial Advantage For 2023

After NFL teams made their unused 2022 cap space known yesterday, the Browns were at the top of the list by a wide margin. By having over 27 million dollars to play with next season, the Browns will be able to get a few key pieces for both their offense and defense, which should give them their best chance to succeed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns, Kosar bad bet, season: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns legend Bernie Kosar made a legal, but bad sports bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers that got him sacked from his radio role with the team, ahead of defensive coordinator Joe Woods and fans expectations for the season being sacked with the Browns finishing out of the playoffs, last in the division at 7-10, for their second losing season in a row, even worse than the last.
