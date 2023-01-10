ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tapped to fill Sasse’s Senate seat

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) on Thursday tapped former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) to fill the Senate seat vacated by former Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) earlier this month. The move has been widely expected since October, when Sasse became a finalist to become president of the University of Florida. The two-term senator officially resigned his seat on Sunday, creating the immediate vacancy. He is set to become the university’s president next month.
Democrats hope to keep momentum with Virginia special election

Democrats are hoping to flip a special state Senate seat in Virginia on Tuesday amid a burst of momentum following the midterms and a chaotic week in Republican politics. The special election for the seventh state senate district, which encompasses a portion of the greater Virginia Beach area, was previously held by GOP Rep. Jen Kiggins.
Hollywood movie honors life of Mississippi’s Jesse Brown

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – “Devotion” is a true story about an American hero and the first African American Navy aviator, Jesse Brown. The motion picture tells of a friendship that developed between Navy aviators Tom Hudner and Jesse Brown. Brown, who grew up picking cotton in Mississippi, is the first African American Navy aviator who died during the Korean War after his plane was hit by enemy gunfire in 1950.
