Read full article on original website
Related
WIVB
Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tapped to fill Sasse’s Senate seat
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) on Thursday tapped former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) to fill the Senate seat vacated by former Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) earlier this month. The move has been widely expected since October, when Sasse became a finalist to become president of the University of Florida. The two-term senator officially resigned his seat on Sunday, creating the immediate vacancy. He is set to become the university’s president next month.
WIVB
Democrats hope to keep momentum with Virginia special election
Democrats are hoping to flip a special state Senate seat in Virginia on Tuesday amid a burst of momentum following the midterms and a chaotic week in Republican politics. The special election for the seventh state senate district, which encompasses a portion of the greater Virginia Beach area, was previously held by GOP Rep. Jen Kiggins.
WIVB
Hollywood movie honors life of Mississippi’s Jesse Brown
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – “Devotion” is a true story about an American hero and the first African American Navy aviator, Jesse Brown. The motion picture tells of a friendship that developed between Navy aviators Tom Hudner and Jesse Brown. Brown, who grew up picking cotton in Mississippi, is the first African American Navy aviator who died during the Korean War after his plane was hit by enemy gunfire in 1950.
WIVB
Power of 3: Buffalo community leader revived by NYS Senator shares story of faith, CPR
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Bills player Damar Hamlin recovers in Buffalo, News 4 met with a Buffalo community leader who CPR also saved. She was revived by a New York State senator and carried by the power of prayer. “It was like someone was caressing my soul and...
Comments / 0