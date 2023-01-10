Read full article on original website
Have 2 Years of Health Care Experience? Work as a Temporary Data Specialist
NeoGenomics, an oncology testing company, is hiring a temporary order entry data specialist in the United States. The position is estimated to last six months, starting this month. You will be contacting clients to fill in missing or incomplete information for claim adjudication, as well as entering data from company...
Omada partners with Intermountain on diabetes management in Utah
Omada Health is partnering with Intermountain Healthcare’s value-based care unit Castell in the virtual chronic care company’s first care delivery partnership with a major health system. The two are linking to offer virtual diabetes care and prevention to Intermountain’s primary care patients in its Utah medical group. Castell...
Why great managers are the best answer to the labor shortage, according to BCG’s research
What makes a good manager? New research from BCG decodes the DNA of great people managers.
Telehealth cut health care's carbon footprint and patients' costs during the pandemic
A study by UC Davis Health researchers assessed telehealth visits' carbon footprint and their potential savings in lives, costs and time compared to in-person visits. It included data from five University of California health care systems over the pandemic's first two years. The study found substantial savings for patients and...
Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies
Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals. After working as a […] The post Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Why The Future of Lateral Flow Testing is Digital
Lateral flow immunoassay tests (or LFTs, for short) have been in use for decades, becoming an indispensable tool within diagnostics’ (Dx) practice, as well as a growing range of applications outside healthcare. LFT’s capacity for delivering fast turnaround—rapid detection in less than 20 minutes—from sample to result has made LFTs central to the shift moving triage and primary care closer to the patient at point-of-care (POC) and point-of-need (PON).
Hospitals vie for "essential" designation and more money to serve the poor
With more than half of U.S. hospitals expected to lose money over the last year, some industry groups are pressing the Congress to decide which should be designated "essential" to qualify for more federal funds. Why it matters: Billions of dollars could be on the line. But there's no standard...
Medical Report: Sharing COVID-19 data internationally is still our best weapon
As health experts from around the globe debate the merits of testing travelers from China for COVID-19 infection, KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough takes a look at what’s at stake.
Who are we losing on the medical education journey? [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “My hope for the future is to see a health care workforce that matches the diversity of the communities it serves. As we continue to push for health equity, we also continue to evaluate and reassess our student programs to provide tailored support and help them reach their full potential. I also hope that other medical institutions begin to use social determinants of learning to individualize their education methods so that more Black, Hispanic, and other students of color can achieve their dreams of becoming doctors.”
Titan Medical meets with strategic buyers and investors as surgical robot developer considers its future
Titan Medical (Nasdaq:TMDI) met with potential buyers of the surgical robotics company this week in San Francisco. The Toronto-based medical device developer has been considering the best options for investors and the company’s Enos surgical robot. Facing delisting of its stock from the Nasdaq exchange due to its low price last year, Titan Medical announced a strategic review in November and furloughed staff in December.
Patient portals’ digital divide
Black and Hispanic patients were less likely than white patients to be offered and use online patient portals, a new study from HHS’ Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT found. The disparities persisted even when adjusting for age, education and other factors in the data for 2019...
Cointelegraph Introduces Accelerator Program for Promising Web3 Startups
The program’s goal is to assist Web3’s rising stars in exchange for project tokens so that they may increase their visibility in the media, the size of their communities, and the recognition of their brands. Rapid expansion and a steady stream of new ventures have driven a surge...
SA Health rolling out Sunrise EMR in regional hospitals
SA Health will start implementing the Sunrise EMR by Altera Digital Health across regional hospitals and local health networks. Over the next two years, it will roll out the EMR system in regional SA in partnership with Digital Health SA. WHY IT MATTERS. It is said that LHNs account for...
Recuro Health Appoints Managed Care and Healthcare Data Expert Josh Nordtvedt as Senior Vice President, Payer Strategy
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Recuro Health (Recuro), an integrated digital health solutions company that transitions the U.S. healthcare system from a reactive, disease-focused model to a population health, outcomes approach, today announces the appointment of Josh Nordtvedt as senior vice president, Payer Strategy, effectively immediately. With more than 20 years’ experience in data analysis and aggregation, risk adjustment and health plan quality ratings, Nordtvedt brings deep expertise and understanding of the payer marketplace and the downstream processes that help to improve patient health. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005076/en/ Recuro Health’s Josh Nordtvedt, Senior Vice President, Payer Strategy (Photo: Business Wire)
Quora Tests Its Own Chatbot, Which Will Be Connected to More AI Agents
Question-and-answer website Quora launched this month its own AI chatbot called Poe (“Platform for Open Exploration”), following the explosion of text-generating AI systems like ChatGPT that are taking the Internet by storm at the end of this year. Poe is invite-only and currently only available on iOS. It...
Esaote North America unveils Magnifico Vet open MRI system
New imaging solution provides breakthrough veterinary MRI technology. Esaote North America, Inc has released its Magnifico Vet MRI system, a new imaging solution that offers diagnostic efficacy in a variety of veterinary hospitals. According to a company release,1 this product is an efficient vet-centric scanner created for imaging animals of...
A Periodic Vision Statement Revision Is The Guiding Light Of Successful Medical Practice In 2023
Your Vision And Mission Shape Your Medical Practice!. Every sovereign business and entity engaged in a commercial, industrial, professional organization or enterprise by disposition have its particular long-term results of their efforts. That is irrespective of if such an organization is for-profit or non-profit.
Diabeloop, EOFlow partner on wearable automated insulin delivery in Europe
Diabeloop and EOFlow announced that they partnered to offer the latter’s EOPatch system with automated insulin delivery in Europe. This partnership combines the EOPatch, a third-party continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and Diabeloop’s automated insulin delivery algorithm. They all integrate into Diabeloop’s currently under-development smartphone app. Paris-based Diabeloop...
Controversy erupts over non-consensual AI mental health experiment [Updated]
On Friday, Koko co-founder Rob Morris announced on Twitter that his company ran an experiment to provide AI-written mental health counseling for 4,000 people without informing them first, Vice reports. Critics have called the experiment deeply unethical because Koko did not obtain informed consent from people seeking counseling. Koko is...
Dr Ken Cohen Offers Possible Solutions to Reducing Wasteful Health Care
Creating new incentive models and transparently sharing data in a way that changes behaviors are 2 ways to reduce low-value care in the health care system, explains Ken Cohen, MD, director of translational research for Optum Care. Creating new incentive models and transparently sharing data in a way that changes...
