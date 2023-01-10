Read full article on original website
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Hollywood Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes: See Red Carpet Photos
Film and television’s biggest stars are pulling out all the stops on the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The ceremony, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is celebrating the work of Steve Martin, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett and more stylish celebrities who are always dressed to the nines in showstopping outfits.
They wore that? Photos and fashions from the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal. Stars and studios boycotted last year’s ceremony, which NBC...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Lady Gaga: How Many Golden Globes Does She Have?
Lady Gaga has become a staple at awards shows for both her acting and her singing. The multihyphenate artist’s first big Golden Globe nomination was for a song with Elton John in 2012. She took home her first acting Golden Globe for a television project in 2016. Lady Gaga...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television
LOS ANGELES — iThe 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it in 2022, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
NME
Angela Bassett becomes first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie at Golden Globes 2023
Angela Bassett has become the first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie at the Golden Globes 2023. The annual awards ceremony is taking place tonight (January 10) in Los Angeles, where Eddie Murphy will be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. Bassett won...
‘Woke’ Golden Globes ratings tank to near-record low on NBC
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards tanked in viewership with a near-record low.
purewow.com
Golden Globes 2023: Best Actress in a Drama Series Goes to Zendaya
First, it was Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose. Then, it was Emma Corrin for The Crown. And now, the Golden Globes has crowned another Best Actress in a Drama Series. During the 80th annual Golden Globes, Zendaya took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for Euphoria.
Golden Globe host candidly addresses controversy: 'I'm here 'cause I'm Black'
Golden Globes host and American comedian Jerrod Carmichael addressed the award show's recent scandals in his openning, saying, 'I'm here 'cause I'm Black.'
Colin Farrell Gets Golden Globes Award From Ana De Armas And Then Fanboys Over Her
The "Banshees of Inisherin" star kept the praise coming for the "Blonde" nominee as she stood to the side.
Golden Globes 2023: The complete list of winners
The 80th Golden Globe Awards aired Tuesday night on NBC. Below is the full list of nominees, with winners marked in bold. Here's some background on the Globes' attempted comeback after years of scandal, and here are our takeaways from the 2023 ceremony. Best motion picture - drama. WINNER:. The...
CNET
Golden Globes Best Bits: Jerrod Carmichael vs. Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy's Advice
The Golden Globes 2023 celebrated the finest movies and TV from the past year, with The Banshees of Inisherin and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans among the winners. The speeches also provided a few laughs and notable moments -- including Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson getting starstruck, Jerrod Carmichael telling it how it is and Eddie Murphy's three priceless pieces of advice.
Golden Globes live blog: Who are the night's big winners?
Don't look now, but Hollywood's booziest awards show is back on NBC — potentially for the final time. The embattled Golden Globe Awards returned to the air Tuesday, one year after NBC refused to broadcast the ceremony amid criticism of the organization behind it. In 2021, the Los Angeles Times revealed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had zero Black members at that time, and there were also questions about the ethics of some of the group's business practices. The backlash was intense — Tom Cruise gave back his Golden Globes — and it seemed like the ceremony might never return. Since then,...
'Abbott Elementary,' Quinta Brunson win at Golden Globes
"It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even have imagined it would have," said Brunson as she thanked the studios that backed her vision. "But let's be real. I did imagine it. That's why I sold it to you."
Golden Globes Live Stream: Watch Official 2023 Red Carpet Pre-Show
Before the self-proclaimed “biggest party of the year” can begin, we must first get through the biggest carpet of the year. Some of the most famous names in TV and movies will be walking the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet tonight, and TVLine’s sister publication Variety has partnered with the Globes for this year’s official pre-show. Variety‘s Mark Malkin and Elizabeth Wagmeister will be speaking with this year’s nominees, beginning at 6:30/5:30c. So, who are this year’s big nominees? Let’s start with TV: ABC’s Abbott Elementary is the most-nominated show this year with five nods, followed closely by Netflix’s The Crown and Dahmer –...
Golden Globes Ratings Down More Than 26% From Last NBC Show in 2021
The ratings are in for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, revealing how the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s awards show did in its return to NBC. Airing live coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the Jerrod Carmichael-hosted 80th annual Golden Globes drew a 1.1 rating and 6.3 million viewers, down 26% and 9%, respectively, from the last Globes telecast. Per NBC, the Globes were the “most social special event across all of television season-to-date (linear and streaming), both in terms of social engagements and social video views,” and Golden Globe Awards content across E! News...
