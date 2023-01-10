Read full article on original website
Caregivers! Get Creative with FREE Paint and Sip -- 2.8.23
Caring for a loved one? Do you need some time to recharge and use your creative side? Caregivers are an important community resource that help their older parents, spouses, and other loved ones age at home—where they want to be!. That’s why AARP New Hampshire is sponsoring a virtual...
Eater
Much-Loved NOLA Nite Market Is Hosting Its First Lunar New Year Food Festival
Lunar New Year — also known as Chinese New Year, Spring Festival, Tet Nguyen Dan, and Seollal — takes place next week on Sunday, January 22. This year is the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing prosperity, longevity, and peace. Traditionally, Lunar New Year is marked by celebrations meant to usher in good fortune and luck, and this year in New Orleans, there is one new, particularly exciting celebration planned. NOLA Nite Market, the organizer of a hugely popular four-year-old nighttime festival, is hosting a two-day Lunar New Year food festival.
Chandler Ostrich Festival is back for 2023: Here's when the 4-day event will happen
The Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival has announced its spring 2023 return. The 33rd annual event will take place March 16-19 at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler. A St. Patrick's Day-themed celebration will be on March 17. The family-friendly festival, which honors the region's history of ostrich ranching more than a century ago, promises to bring back more than 50 fair rides, festival foods and big-name musical performances this year.
