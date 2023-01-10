Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Livingston’s Soda Fountain to film for America’s Best Restaurants
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The spotlight is shining on one local restaurant this week. Livingston’s Soda Fountain in Brownsville will be featured by America’s Best Restaurants. America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and marketing company that recognizes local, independently-owned restaurants. The company produces the ABR Roadshow, a...
WBBJ
State magazine spotlights favorite West Tennessee businesses
JACKSON, Tenn. — One state magazine shines a light on local businesses. Tennessee Magazine recently released its 2022 Best of Tennessee Readers’ Choice Awards. Some of those that are awarded are local businesses right here in Jackson, Tennessee. The Tennessee Magazine awarded different businesses across the state of...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Mindy Fisher Summar
Mindy Fisher Summar, 63, of Humboldt, Tenn., passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. She was a 1977 graduate of Old Hickory Academy in Jackson, Tenn. and was a 1980 graduate of Union University. While at Union, she served as president of the Beta Omega Chapter of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Mrs. Summar taught in the Jackson-Madison County School System for 18 years at Beech Bluff Elementary School. She taught the last 12 years of her 30-year career in the Humboldt City School system.
Lexington Progress
H.C.S.D. Conducts Sting Operation on Alcohol Sales
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department conducted a weekend sting operation on 15 businesses to make sure they were following the laws regarding alcohol sales to minors. On January 5th, only five of the 15 businesses checked an undercover officer for a proper ID, according to Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jerimiah Adams.
Firefighters battle flames at Oakland home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Oakland, Tennessee, Sunday night. Crews rushed to a home on Mack Edwards Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Fayette County Fire Department, Oakland Fire Department and Somerville Fire Department all reportedly responded to the fire. According to Fayette County Fire Chief Richard Hartfield, […]
WBBJ
Families receive free food in Crockett County
ALAMO, Tenn. — The Northwest TN Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, held a mobile food distribution Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 in Crockett County. Products were distributed at 142 Conley Road in Alamo, at the Family Resource Center, with residents scheduled...
Covington police use Taser on dog they say was aggressive
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A video of a dog being tased is one of two videos from Covington that are getting a lot of attention on Facebook. Monday, our cameras were rolling when a dog that had been chased, tased, and taken to the animal shelter by police arrived back home. Two separate videos posted on Facebook […]
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
WBBJ
Medina gas station catches fire
MEDINA, Tenn. — A gas station caught on fire in a local town. The Medina Fire Department received a call concerning a fire at a local gas station around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. While en route, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Simpson requested the help of the Milan Fire Department and Station 11 in Medina.
WBBJ
Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass
JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 7 p.m., we received a tip of a wreck near Old Humboldt Road and Highway 45 Bypass. When our crews arrived on the scene, two wrecked vehicles could be seen, both suffering damage from the front of their vehicles. A fire truck and a couple...
actionnews5.com
CPD responds to complaints of unsupervised dogs running rampant
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department responded to the aggressive dog complaint that took place on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. CPD responded to the complaint of aggressive dogs at 3:25 p.m. on North Maple Street. Officers arrived in the area and spoke with the complainant...
Covington Police Chief speaks after officer tases dog on video
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Body cam video released by the Covington Police Department shows the moments before an officer tased a dog. The officer is seen looking at a group of barking dogs from a front porch. The tasing itself was caught on video by the dog owner’s doorbell camera...
Lexington Progress
TVA to Begin Drawdown of Four Lakes for Inspections
Beginning January 20th, TVA will begin a drawdown of the water levels at four of the Beech River Watershed Development lakes. TVA plans to lower the reservoir levels on Beach, Cedar, Pin Oak, and Pine lakes about a foot below normal elevation to conduct a routine five-year examination of the dams.
actionnews5.com
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
wnbjtv.com
Tennessee Sees Increase in Gas Prices and Predictions for Gas Costs in 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. - Nationally gas has gone up about eight cents per gallon, but here in Tennessee it’s more like eleven cents. Just a week and a half ago, gas in Jackson was about 2.55 per gallon, now you can expect to see prices about 3.10 per gallon. “There...
WBBJ
Police apprehend suspect at local hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police say just before 11 a.m., they received a call concerning shots fired in the 100 block of Prairie Creek Estates. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered a woman that appeared to have been a victim of an assault and confirmed with the victim that a shot was fired during a fight.
radionwtn.com
Dozens Arrested In Carroll County Drug Operation
HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/10/23 – 1/11/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/10/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/11/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Two found dead in apparent murder/suicide
Milan Police found two people dead Thursday morning on Forest Street about 8:30 a.m. in what is believed to be a murder-suicide. Chief Bobby Sellers said the department received a call from a concerned family member at 8:18 a.m. When officers arrived for a welfare check, the front door was ajar and they found the victims deceased in an upstairs bedroom.
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in Tipton County that involved a deputy. Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a car crash on Highway 14 near Terry Lane South. The crash occurred on Monday morning.
Comments / 0