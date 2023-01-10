Mindy Fisher Summar, 63, of Humboldt, Tenn., passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. She was a 1977 graduate of Old Hickory Academy in Jackson, Tenn. and was a 1980 graduate of Union University. While at Union, she served as president of the Beta Omega Chapter of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Mrs. Summar taught in the Jackson-Madison County School System for 18 years at Beech Bluff Elementary School. She taught the last 12 years of her 30-year career in the Humboldt City School system.

HUMBOLDT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO