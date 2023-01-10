Read full article on original website
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
What Happened to Ana Walshe?Olive BarkerCohasset, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Harvard Crimson
In Photos: Justice for Sayed Faisal Protest at Cambridge City Center
On Monday, hundreds gathered in front of Cambridge City Hall to protest the killing of Sayed Faisal by a Cambridge Police officer, calling for answers and condemning police brutality and racism. Demonstrators hold up a hand-painted sign depicting Faisal and posters demanding justice on the lawn in front of City...
WCVB
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
liveboston617.org
Rules for Thee But Not For Me – Deputy Chief of BPHC Police on Admin Leave After LB617 Investigation Finds Troublesome Pattern of Misconduct and Recent Warrant for Domestic Violence
We’ve all heard the story by now, ‘police officer arrested for domestic violence’, and each time it’s the same story, innocent or guilty they are strung up in the metaphorical town square and made an example of. That is unless you are a member of the command staff…
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Investigating Double Shooting in Roxbury Overnight
Last night, January 11, 2023, at approximately 01:40 hours, Boston Police officers from District B-2 responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Washington Street near MLK Boulevard for 17+ rounds. Police also received numerous 911 calls for the shots as well. As officers were responding to the scene,...
caughtindot.com
Local Elected Officials Voice Opposition to Pine Street Inn taking over Comfort Inn
On Friday, city and state officials sent a letter in opposition to the Boston Planning and Development Agency regarding Pine Street Inn’s proposed housing for the formerly homeless at the old Comfort Inn on Morrissey Boulevard. Stating the placement of such a project in this area would do a...
SatanCon2023 is dedicated to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu after Satanic Temple was barred
The Satanic Temple is planning to hold 'SatanCon 2023' which it describes as the 'largest satanic gathering in history,' in downtown Boston April 28-30.
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
Special prosecutor recommends no criminal charges for Transit Police officers involved in alleged coverup
The special prosecutor investigated the case for four months. Special prosecutor Glenn Cunha announced Tuesday that he is recommending no criminal charges be filed against two Transit Police officers who were allegedly involved in a coverup, The Boston Globe reported. The special prosecutor, who was appointed by Suffolk County District...
nbcboston.com
Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
Police: 2 juveniles arrested after incident involving weapon at Fitchburg High School
FITCHBURG, Mass. — Two juveniles were arrested following an incident involving a weapon at Fitchburg High School on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to the high school took the juveniles involved in the reported incident into custody and confiscated a weapon, according to the Fitchburg Police Department. Additional...
FireRescue1
Boston firefighter, bar sued over beating allegations
BOSTON — The 68-year-old man who ended up in the hospital following a severe beating is suing the Boston firefighter authorities say did it and the Faneuil Hall bar it happened near. Gary Steele, the man who was injured, and his wife, Maribeth Steele, filed the suit this week...
nbcboston.com
Double Shooting Under Investigation in Roxbury
A police investigation is underway after two people were reportedly shot overnight in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Boston police said they received a call at 1:40 a.m. for a reported shooting on Valentine Street. Two people were reportedly shot and took themselves to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.
universalhub.com
Four-story residential building rejected on stretch of Paris Street in East Boston with mostly two- and three-story buildings
The Zoning Board of Appeal today rejected a proposed four-story, three-unit residential building at 304 Paris St. in East Boston. The board rejected developer Joseph Trichilo's proposal without prejudice, which means he can come back within a year with a proposal for a shorter building. Trichilo had proposed buying what...
WCVB
Boston Public Schools considering proposed changes to get students to school on time
BOSTON — Boston Public School officials are considering several changes designed to get students to schools on time. With the threat of receivership last year, and a new requirement from the state to improve bus performance, the district is weighing numerous proposals. School leaders say they will consult with families before implementing any of the ideas, which were generated by an outside group.
Stoughton High senior leads growing movement to restore Pride flags in town schools
“These flags do not discriminate against anyone. They do not hurt anyone. So why are they controversial?”. A crowd of protesters gathered outside the Stoughton School Committee meeting Tuesday night to oppose a policy banning the display of “political” items in classrooms, including LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter flags.
whdh.com
Two people injured in Roxbury shooting
Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
25 Investigates: Piecing together Brian Walshe’s alleged whereabouts the week Ana disappeared
COHASSET, Mass. — We learned through court records that electronic evidence and cell phone data contradicted many statements Brian Walshe allegedly made to police regarding his whereabouts in the days after Ana Walshe was last seen. Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh spent time piecing together where investigators believe...
nbcboston.com
Two Students Arrested After Fight at Massachusetts High School
Two students were arrested Wednesday after a fight at a Massachusetts high school, school officials say. Fitchburg Public Schools said "some students" were involved in a fight on Wednesday morning at the high school. leading to an "immediate school response." Two students were taken into custody by Fitchburg police after...
Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery
State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022. During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.
2 People Apparently Shot On McLean Hospital's Campus In Belmont: Police
Two people are believed to be injured from an evening shooting near a hospital in Belmont, authorities said.Police responded to reports of shots first in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive, on the campus of McLean Hospital, around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, Chief James MacIsaac reports. Mc…
