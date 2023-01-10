ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

whatcomtalk.com

All That Glitters: The Gold Rushes That Shaped a Malleable Whatcom County

When most Americans hear “the Gold Rush,” a few chapters of history come to mind: California in 1848, Colorado in 1858, and Klondike in 1897. These events cemented themselves in our cultural consciousness with stories of prospectors from all walks uprooting their lives in search of riches that few found. But smaller gold rushes nationwide also caused economic booms that went bust within months or years. Two such prospects guided Whatcom County’s early development: the Fraser River and Mount Baker Gold Rushes.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Meet Whatcom County Monster Truck Legend Mike Welch

When Mike Welch was a teenager working after school at a local Whatcom County recycling center, he bought a 1960 Ford pickup that would become his first monster truck. Welch eventually began altering the truck, so much so that he literally changed the definition of what constituted a street-legal vehicle in Washington.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Sehome boys fall in Mt. Vernon

High school basketball final scores Wednesday night…on the boys side Sehome lost at Mt. Vernon 76-52. Ferndale fell to Burlington 74-57 and Mount Baker came up short to South Whidbey 61-58. In girls play Sehome improved to 11-1 beating Mount Vernon 59-46 on KPUG. Ferndale defeated Burlington 70-61. Thursday...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Man arrested after breaking into Whatcom County Courthouse

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man may soon find himself back in the Whatcom County Courthouse on official business after deputies say he broke in and vandalized the building last weekend. The sheriff’s office says deputies initially responded Sunday morning, January 8th, to a report that the lock on the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kinyradio.com

M/V Columbia will sail again in Feb. 2023, covering routes for M/V Matanuska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - M/V Columbia will sail again in February, serving Southeast Alaska and Bellingham routes due to the need for further upgrades to the Matanuska. The Matanuska entered her overhaul in November 2022, where crews uncovered additional wasted steel and hazardous materials, both of which require additional time for removal and repair in the shipyard.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Blood donations needed as hospitals conserve their supplies

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – If you are willing and able to donate blood, now is the time to do it. Bloodworks Northwest has issued a “Code Red” alert because of shortage of donated blood. Donations have dropped off because of winter weather and the holidays, and transfusions are...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Whatcom County man pleads guilty to shooting in Blaine

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Whatcom County man has pleaded guilty in the shooting of a man he claimed had raped his wife. Court records state that Martin Siergiey admitted to confronting the victim outside a home in Blaine in 2021 and firing numerous shots at the man as he fled.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Two $5,000 scholarships offered for people entering skilled trades

||| FROM BRAD BARRON for BARRON HEATING, AC & PLUMBING |||. To draw attention to amazing career opportunities in the skilled trades, Barron Heating AC Electrical & Plumbing is offering two $5,000 scholarships to residents of Skagit, Island, San Juan, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. “While the average cost of a...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Suspect at large after high-speed chase in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A suspect remains at large following a high-speed chase through Bellingham. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said that a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop yesterday morning, Wednesday, January 11th, on 36th Street. The driver of the car then rammed into...
BELLINGHAM, WA

