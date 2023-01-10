Read full article on original website
whatcomtalk.com
All That Glitters: The Gold Rushes That Shaped a Malleable Whatcom County
When most Americans hear “the Gold Rush,” a few chapters of history come to mind: California in 1848, Colorado in 1858, and Klondike in 1897. These events cemented themselves in our cultural consciousness with stories of prospectors from all walks uprooting their lives in search of riches that few found. But smaller gold rushes nationwide also caused economic booms that went bust within months or years. Two such prospects guided Whatcom County’s early development: the Fraser River and Mount Baker Gold Rushes.
Readers have chosen Bellingham’s favorite taco restaurant. Here are the bracket results
After five rounds, the votes are in. Here’s what you decided is Bellingham’s favorite taco joint — do you agree?
Social media video shows Bellingham homeless camp that burned
A large fire destroyed tents and other property at a homeless encampment in Bellingham that is the focus of an ongoing lawsuit.
Parking added, road repaired at this popular Salish Sea scenic lookout
The view is one of the most scenic in all of Washington state, according to Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.
whatcomtalk.com
Meet Whatcom County Monster Truck Legend Mike Welch
When Mike Welch was a teenager working after school at a local Whatcom County recycling center, he bought a 1960 Ford pickup that would become his first monster truck. Welch eventually began altering the truck, so much so that he literally changed the definition of what constituted a street-legal vehicle in Washington.
This is why Port of Bellingham wants you to stay away from its pump track during wet weather
The bike pump track is built temporarily in an area reserved for a future, large city park.
KGMI
Sehome boys fall in Mt. Vernon
High school basketball final scores Wednesday night…on the boys side Sehome lost at Mt. Vernon 76-52. Ferndale fell to Burlington 74-57 and Mount Baker came up short to South Whidbey 61-58. In girls play Sehome improved to 11-1 beating Mount Vernon 59-46 on KPUG. Ferndale defeated Burlington 70-61. Thursday...
KING 5
After Granite Falls man found living in unhealthy conditions, neighbors renovate his home
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — As she scrubs the walls of a friend's Granite Falls home, Jackie Wardlow asks herself, "How do you get 10-year-old grease off a wall?" Wardlow needs a lot more than elbow grease to take on the situation she is currently confronted with. "I was horrified,"...
whatcom-news.com
Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
Storm bringing several hazards to Whatcom County into the weekend
Atmospheric river will dump steady rain over the lowlands and mountains.
KGMI
Man arrested after breaking into Whatcom County Courthouse
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man may soon find himself back in the Whatcom County Courthouse on official business after deputies say he broke in and vandalized the building last weekend. The sheriff’s office says deputies initially responded Sunday morning, January 8th, to a report that the lock on the...
kinyradio.com
M/V Columbia will sail again in Feb. 2023, covering routes for M/V Matanuska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - M/V Columbia will sail again in February, serving Southeast Alaska and Bellingham routes due to the need for further upgrades to the Matanuska. The Matanuska entered her overhaul in November 2022, where crews uncovered additional wasted steel and hazardous materials, both of which require additional time for removal and repair in the shipyard.
Lawsuit moves forward against Bellingham property owner with homeless encampment on land
The city is closer to displacing the people living in the encampment after months of no response from the property owner, according to court documents.
KGMI
Blood donations needed as hospitals conserve their supplies
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – If you are willing and able to donate blood, now is the time to do it. Bloodworks Northwest has issued a “Code Red” alert because of shortage of donated blood. Donations have dropped off because of winter weather and the holidays, and transfusions are...
Bellingham neighborhood growth continues with this upcoming 72-unit apartment complex
The building will be L-shaped and will feature a primary entry.
KGMI
Whatcom County man pleads guilty to shooting in Blaine
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Whatcom County man has pleaded guilty in the shooting of a man he claimed had raped his wife. Court records state that Martin Siergiey admitted to confronting the victim outside a home in Blaine in 2021 and firing numerous shots at the man as he fled.
This storm has the potential to cause Nooksack River flooding in Whatcom County
Atmospheric river bringing heavy rain, warm temperatures to Whatcom County
Man facing vehicular homicide charge for fiery Bellingham collision that killed one
The man is currently incarcerated in lieu of $1 million bond, according to court records.
theorcasonian.com
Two $5,000 scholarships offered for people entering skilled trades
||| FROM BRAD BARRON for BARRON HEATING, AC & PLUMBING |||. To draw attention to amazing career opportunities in the skilled trades, Barron Heating AC Electrical & Plumbing is offering two $5,000 scholarships to residents of Skagit, Island, San Juan, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. “While the average cost of a...
KGMI
Suspect at large after high-speed chase in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A suspect remains at large following a high-speed chase through Bellingham. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said that a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop yesterday morning, Wednesday, January 11th, on 36th Street. The driver of the car then rammed into...
