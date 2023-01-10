Read full article on original website
Questions Answered: Vikings Top Need in 2023 Offseason, Chris Reed, Bears No. 1 Pick
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Falcons draft targets: 10 EDGE prospects to watch in 2023
The 2023 NFL draft is just around the corner, and there is no shortage of positions the Atlanta Falcons could potentially address. Defensively, the team has a number of players set to hit free agency, including outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter. While the Falcons have enough cap space to re-sign many of their own free agents, it’s always good to be prepared for any scenario.
Vikings, Giants Thursday injury updates
Another day closer to the playoff game between the Vikings and Giants and there remain some big questions about key players and their availability. For the Vikings, all eyes are on center Garrett Bradbury, who was a full participant in practice for the first time in more than a month Thursday. He's missed the last five games with a back injury and Thursday's practice was expected to be key because the Vikings were planning to go full speed.
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith is '100 Percent' After Knee Injury Limited Him Down the Stretch
Smith had just 0.5 sacks in his final seven games of the season after a hot start.
Seahawks scheming to disrupt Purdy's veteran-like composure
Rookie Brock Purdy has passed every test thrown his way, but the 49ers quarterback faces the highest stakes of his career Saturday when the Seattle Seahawks visit Levi's Stadium during Super Wild Card Weekend. Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt plans to challenge Mr. Irrelevant. But first, Hurtt admitted what has...
What level QB could Falcons add in free agency this offseason?
The question isn’t if the Atlanta Falcons are going to bring in a quarterback during the offseason but what type of role they want that QB to fill.
New Off-Season, Same Hope that Falcons Fix Pass Rush
With 68 sacks combined in the past 3 seasons, it’s time for the Falcons to upgrade the pass rush this off-season. Draft or free agency, this team can’t go into the next season without addressing how to get pressure from the outside.
Falcons Star Endorses 'Fire' Trade for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has earned a reputation for being one of the NFL's most versatile players, making an impact in both the run and pass game while holding the league record for kick return touchdowns with nine. But Patterson, who just finished his second season in Atlanta...
NFL Players Say Titans' Long Snapper is Best
Morgan Cox probably is not the first name that comes to mind when the topic of the best Tennessee Titans players comes to mind. The veteran long-snapper’s reputation among his peers speaks volumes, though. The NFL Players’ Association released its first-ever All-Pro team Wednesday, and Cox was the only...
Aiyuk believes 49ers' offense still growing with rookie Purdy
SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy spent most of the season working with the 49ers’ scout team in practices. He threw passes against the 49ers’ first-team defense to the likes of practice-squad wide receivers Willie Snead IV, Tay Martin and Dazz Newsome. Only since he replaced Jimmy...
Way-too-early Atlanta Falcons 2023 NFL Draft preview
The 2023 NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Kansas City. Here is the projected first-round order, per Tankathon. 2022 record: 7-10 | First-round pick: No. 8 | Team needs: DL, LB, CB, WR. Snapshot: The Falcons outperformed expectations after parting ways with QB Matt Ryan last offseason. The team has...
Here were the top performers from opening night at the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions
The ultra-talented field that is the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions had a handful of players who stood out above the rest during Thursday's quarterfinals. Here were the best of the best from night one: Brandon Williams, Christ the King ...
