Another day closer to the playoff game between the Vikings and Giants and there remain some big questions about key players and their availability. For the Vikings, all eyes are on center Garrett Bradbury, who was a full participant in practice for the first time in more than a month Thursday. He's missed the last five games with a back injury and Thursday's practice was expected to be key because the Vikings were planning to go full speed.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO