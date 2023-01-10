Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxes
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food court
Orange Park Mall's JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20
beckersasc.com
Barnhorst Eye Associates strikes partnership with Florida Eye Specialists
Ponte Vedra, Fla.-based Barnhorst Eye Associates has partnered with the region's largest multispecialty ophthalmology practice, Brandon-based Florida Eye Specialists, according to a Jan. 12 report from the Ponte Vedra Recorder. The partnership will increase Barnhorst's capacity to perform cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma and cornea treatments, according to the report. Physicians...
First ECMO patient at HCA Memorial returns to hospital to meet medical staff after lifesaving program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It saved countless lives during the darkest hours of the pandemic. ECMO, which stands for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, is a medical device that treats severe heart and lung failure by taking over those functions for the patient, so they can recover. On Thursday, the first ECMO...
Orange Park PD accepting applications for several open positions
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Department announced that it is currently looking for new hires for a number of positions. According to a Facebook post from the department, it is hiring dispatchers, police officers, utility operators, planning and permitting coordinators, equipment operator, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics. Orange Park...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Harry Frisch, Beaver Street Fisheries chairman, dies at age 99
Beaver Street Fisheries Chairman and Jacksonville business legend Hans “Harry” Frisch, 99, died peacefully Jan. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Etz Chaim section. A meal of consolation and visitation with the family will follow at River Garden Hebrew Home (masks required indoors) until 5 p.m. There will also be a Mincha/Maariv service at 5:20 p.m. at the same location.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse
Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
Farm Share hosts food giveaway for those in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery
The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Downtown Development Design Review board not impressed by LaVilla Daily’s design
The Downtown Development Review Board delayed conceptual design approval Jan. 12 for First Coast Energy’s plan for a two-story, mixed-use Daily’s gas station and convenience store project in LaVilla, calling it “the antithesis” of the area’s design guidelines. The board agreed with a request by...
First Coast News
Matt Carlucci will serve another term on Jacksonville City Council
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci will serve another term, holding onto the At Large Group 4 seat. Filing for this race has closed. With no one filing to run against Carlucci, he officially will stay on the council for another four years. Including his current term,...
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
Pita Pit in Jacksonville Beach announces closure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report) A longtime Jacksonville Beach restaurant is closing due to what they say are circumstances beyond its control. Pita Pit, a popular lunch spot and after-hours hangout, is closing its doors this weekend. It's been a Jacksonville Beach staple...
'That Bar at The Arena' gets final approval for wraparound rooftop in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amid the Jaguar's success and the growing development in the downtown sports complex area, a popular bar for game days and concerts will soon have a new look. The Downtown Development Review Board gave final approval for a redesign of That Bar at The Arena including...
City of Fernandina Beach grappling with next moves in conflict with Brett’s Waterway Café
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is struggling to figure out what to do with a restaurant that was deemed structurally unsafe by the city engineer back in 2021. The restaurant has been the subject of a lot of controversies as of late. The back and...
'I think God used me as a vessel': Lil Duval talks recovery after accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icon Lil Duval learned a powerful lesson after a scary experience put him in the hospital in July. On July 27, the entertainer, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video of himself being wheeled away on a gurney on his social media. Powell...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
Boeing holding job fair at Jacksonville location for all interested parties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Boeing is hiring structures aircraft mechanics, composite aircraft mechanics and quality test technicians to support various programs at the Boeing Jacksonville site, including F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers and other military aircraft. STORY: Lisa Marie Presley: Entertainment world reacts to death of Elvis’ only...
Nonprofits offer legal and social services to people affected by the criminal justice system.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With an emphasis on helping people who have been arrested regain their civil rights, a consortium of over two dozen nonprofit community organizations has united to host a one-day walk-in resource fair and legal clinic to provide free legal and social services to anyone in need.
JFRD: 3 story apartment building evacuated for fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has crews on the scene of a 3 story apartment building. Reports say that the building is being evacuated. This is an active scene and will be updated when more information comes available. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
Jacksonville Humane Society targets growing Southside region with free adoption events at PetSmart
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is offering free pet adoptions every weekend in January at PetSmart located at 8801 Southside Blvd to target the growing Southside region of Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Pets that are available for adoption at these events have...
‘Your tax dollars at work’: New school made possible by half cent sales tax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Construction is underway for a new elementary school in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. It’s made possible through the half cent sales tax, approved by voters in 2020. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Rutledge Pearson Elementary is expected to open in August 2023. It...
