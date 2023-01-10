ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

beckersasc.com

Barnhorst Eye Associates strikes partnership with Florida Eye Specialists

Ponte Vedra, Fla.-based Barnhorst Eye Associates has partnered with the region's largest multispecialty ophthalmology practice, Brandon-based Florida Eye Specialists, according to a Jan. 12 report from the Ponte Vedra Recorder. The partnership will increase Barnhorst's capacity to perform cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma and cornea treatments, according to the report. Physicians...
NOCATEE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Harry Frisch, Beaver Street Fisheries chairman, dies at age 99

Beaver Street Fisheries Chairman and Jacksonville business legend Hans “Harry” Frisch, 99, died peacefully Jan. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Etz Chaim section. A meal of consolation and visitation with the family will follow at River Garden Hebrew Home (masks required indoors) until 5 p.m. There will also be a Mincha/Maariv service at 5:20 p.m. at the same location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse

Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share hosts food giveaway for those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery

The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Matt Carlucci will serve another term on Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci will serve another term, holding onto the At Large Group 4 seat. Filing for this race has closed. With no one filing to run against Carlucci, he officially will stay on the council for another four years. Including his current term,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

