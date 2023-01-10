Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs will break NBA attendance record at the Alamodome tomorrow. Are you going?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio River Walk one of twenty finalists in running for best river walk in country
SAN ANTONIO — What city has the best downtown riverwalk in the country? If you're from the Alamo City, you obviously think we have the best one, but other cities across the country are voting now and they say differently. San Antonio is among the top 20 finalists in...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Coffee Festival returns in February ☕
SAN ANTONIO – Coffee connoisseurs rejoice — San Antonio Coffee Festival is returning this February. More than 80 coffee brews will be available for attendees to try in addition to food and dessert options. The festival will take place from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Feb. 11...
Detroit-style pizza restaurant opens second location in San Antonio
Here's another chance to grab a slice.
These are the best bites I ate in San Antonio
A Seattle food writer scoped S.A.'s food scene and came away with 5 can't-miss orders.
San Antonio launches relief program for businesses impacted by construction projects
SAN ANTONIO — The city on Wednesday announced a program created to provide economic relief for San Antonio business owners who have been impacted by ongoing construction, based on how badly they need assistance. The application process will officially open in mid-February, according to the city. This comes amid...
tourcounsel.com
North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
Fascinating things you might not know about S.A.'s Phil Hardberger Park
The urban green space is a haven for humans and wildlife alike.
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?
Today Texans were treated to the big news that Universal was building a new theme park in North Texas. The announcement was made at a press conference today by Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, that Frisco in North Texas would be the third city in the United States to get a Universal Studios theme park.
New hot springs to open soon near San Antonio's Hot Wells ruins
It will feature foot soaking, private bathing, and craft brews.
addictedtovacation.com
7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio
San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
The Amusement Park in Hidden in the Big City of Seguin, Texas
If you are looking for some amusement park thrills in Sout Texas and don't feel like driving to the big city, you are in luck. Located in Segun, Texas, which has a population of just over 30,000 is ZDT Amusement Park. ZDT's Amusement park is located inside the Seguin city...
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels, San Antonio make list of hottest ZIP codes in U.S. in 2022
New data from real estate company Opendoor shows New Braunfels and San Antonio were two of the hottest places to buy real estate in the United States in 2022. Opendoor released the top 20 list of most popular ZIP codes, which were ranked by the number of total homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.
Fiesta San Antonio to feature one nonprofit organization per day until start of Fiesta 2023
SAN ANTONIO — The countdown begins! Tuesday, Jan. 10, marks 100 days until Fiesta 2023, and to celebrate, Fiesta San Antonio will highlight one nonprofit organization per day until the big event in April. Fiesta 2023 takes place April 20-30. Fiesta is often called the "Party with a Purpose"...
San Antonio developers purchase old home of Mexican Manhattan
The developers recently renovated the Express-News' new home.
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in San Antonio. T. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best fried chicken in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
MOUNTAIN CEDAR: What’s the highest count ever recorded in San Antonio?
The pollen from mountain cedar trees creates figurative and literal headaches every year for allergy sufferers. You may find yourself wondering how this year’s cedar season compares to years past. What’s the highest pollen count for mountain cedar on record?. Shannon Syring is a Certified Pollen Collector through...
Some San Antonio residents express concerns about eminent domain in proposed VIA route
SAN ANTONIO — Concerns were growing on the Southeast side about a new rapid transit but route. The project, proposed by VIA, will run a non-stop service north to south from the San Antonio International Airport to Steves Avenue. Its goal is to help people get to their destinations...
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
Freebirds World Burrito announces plans for Northwest San Antonio store
The company wants to double in size the next few years.
