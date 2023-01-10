Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Record cocaine seizures in Antwerp as Belgium battles drug gangs
Cocaine seizures at the port of Antwerp, the main gateway for illegal drugs into Europe, hit a new record last year, as Belgian and Dutch authorities face off against violent international gangs. The annual figures for drug busts in Belgium and the Netherlands were released Tuesday, a day after an...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Drug lord, trafficker, killer of wedding singers: How the ‘New Mouse’ followed in the bloody footsteps of his father El Chapo
Security forces in Mexico arrested the son of jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman during a pre-dawn raid on a remote Sinaloan village on Thursday, Mexican authorities say.Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman, 32, was taken into custody after a gunfight between federal authorities and Sinaloa Cartel in Jesus Maria, the Mexican defence secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval confirmed at a press conference on Thursday.According to US authorities, Guzman is a major manufacturer and trafficker of fentanyl and methamphetamine imported across the border.His arrest set off a night of terror in the Sinaloan state capital Culiacan as cartel members hijacked trucks and...
Killing of artist brothers shatters Mexico City’s veneer of safety
The two brothers’ bodies were found in a cellar, bound hand and foot, their heads wrapped in packing tape. Their elderly uncle, who had also been murdered, lay nearby. The grisly discovery, announced by authorities on Sunday, has rocked Mexico City, piercing the veneer of relative safety that has long characterised the capital, an oasis of tentative calm in a country awash with violence.
Violence paralyzes Mexican stronghold of Sinaloa drug cartel
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Organized crime paralyzed the western Mexico city of Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa drug cartel, as alleged cartel members carjacked residents and set vehicles ablaze on Thursday in apparent response to the arrest of a cartel leader. Local and state authorities warned everyone to...
Jalopnik
Plane Passengers in Mexico Were Caught in a Gunfight Between the Cartel and Mexican Military
A passenger plane in Culiacán, Mexico took on gunfire moments before takeoff on Thursday as Mexican military captured the son of the notorious former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The former cartel boss’s son, Ovidio Guzmán, was not aboard the Aeromexico flight caught in the crossfire, but the plane in question was taxiing for takeoff when military planes landing on the airstrip nearby drew fire from the cartel, according to Reuters.
Travel Alert January 2023: Civil Unrest in Western Mexico
If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to civil unrest in that part of the country due to a wave of violence — especially in the state of Sinaloa — following the arrest of the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is a drug cartel kingpin and is currently serving time in jail.
marinelink.com
Robbers Pull Off Multimillion-dollar Copper Heist in Chilean Port
Chilean authorities said on Wednesday they were investigating a violent heist in Chile's main seaport where thieves stole several shipping containers filled with copper belonging to state-owned giant Codelco. Juan Carlos Catalan, the local prosecutor, said in a statement that ten armed men entered the San Antonio port early on...
newsnationnow.com
Fentanyl seizures up as leaders of US, Canada, Mexico meet
(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico failed to produce any major breakthroughs when it comes to fighting the flow of fentanyl into the United States. Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came together for the North American Leaders Summit, but conversations addressing the fentanyl epidemic were lacking and no key commitments to the fight were made.
US News and World Report
Peru Anti-Government Protests Spread, With Clashes in Cusco
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte’s government that have left 48 people dead since they began a month ago spread through the south of the Andean country on Wednesday with new clashes reported in the tourist city of Cusco. Health officials in Cusco said...
kalkinemedia.com
Fears grow for three missing Mexican journalists
Media rights activists voiced concern on Wednesday for three Mexican journalists feared to have been abducted two weeks ago in an area controlled by drug traffickers. Jesus Pintor Alegre, Fernando Moreno Villegas and Alan Garcia Aguilar, who worked for the news website Escenario Calentano, disappeared on December 27 in Guerrero state.
