WBAL Radio
Weather: Ava shows how much rain we'll get today
Meteorologist Ava Marie shows how much rain Maryland will get Thursday. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS | RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | TRAFFIC.
WBAL Radio
'Extreme' drought completely eliminated in California; Colorado River Basin lags behind
(NEW YORK) -- "Extreme" drought has been completely eliminated in California for the first time in nearly three years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. While the drastic change for California has happened over the last few weeks, the most recent batch of rain has completely eliminated the "extreme" drought category.
WBAL Radio
California weather calms after weeks of storms
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Key roadways remained closed and officials estimated thousand of homes were seriously damaged in California as weeks of wild weather that flooded roadways, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees finally became calm Tuesday. Tallying the damage will take time, but the number of houses and...
WBAL Radio
Gov. Moore at inaugural ball: Today is about marching forward
It was a big party Wednesday night downtown in honor of the 63rd Governor of Maryland's swearing-in. Thousands joined Maryland Governor Wes Moore and his family for the "People's Ball" at the Baltimore Convention Center following his inauguration in Annapolis on Wednesday. He told the crowd to party responsibly because...
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was sworn in as the state’s first Black governor on Wednesday, pledging to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on improving education, fighting crime and climate change. Moore, after being introduced by Oprah Winfrey in front of the Maryland State House,...
WBAL Radio
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a trail on...
WBAL Radio
Dead humpback whale found washed up on Assateague Island
A dead humpback whale was found beached at the Assateague Island National Seashore early Monday morning. According to the National Park Service, the 20-foot-long humpback whale was found on the beach on the morning of Jan. 16 in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area. The area is currently closed so the whale can be handled safely.
WBAL Radio
Poll: Hogan to leave office with a 77% approval rating in Maryland
Jan. 17 marks Gov. Larry Hogan's last full day in office, and a new Gonzales Poll finds Hogan is leaving the office with a 77% approval rating. Pollster Patrick Gonzales said that Hogan's approval rating has remained between 67% and 78% since 2016. "In an eight-year period, Hogan's approval rating...
