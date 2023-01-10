ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 24

Human Bean
2d ago

snow? in the winter? omg, we're all gonna die, is there a vaccine for this storm yet? how many masks do I need? should I go out and excessively buy things that i dont need for no apparent reason?

Reply(6)
17
Sheba Bee
2d ago

So let me see..... last European model said south east Michigan was to expect something like 5 to 8 inches of snow and they SLOWLY changed that down to 3 to 5 and then FINALLY as the storm hit the west side of the state and barely moved, they dropped it to 1 to 3 and most areas barely got 1. 🤣 I use a satellite radar imaging app and kept telling my brother that they were way off the mark before it got here and he didn't believe me until it finally turned out to be a nothing burger. Haven't look at the app yet but I will guess that they are wrong again, one way or the other.

Reply
5
Tommy Gunn
2d ago

wait did the squirrel see its tail yet or I mean did the hamster see its shadow the driving see his belly are cows flying yet

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region

We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

7 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Thursday morning

DETROIT – A dense fog advisory has been issued for seven Southeast Michigan counties for part of Thursday morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. on Jan. 12 for the following counties: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Visibility will be a quarter mile to a half mile in some areas.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

New fish advisories warn of PFAS in Lake Michigan and Huron smelt

LANSING, MI — Michigan officials advise people to limit how much rainbow smelt they eat from the Great Lakes and some inland lakes due to elevated PFAS contaminant levels. In new guidance released Thursday, Jan. 12, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said contaminant testing on Lake Huron and Lake Michigan fish warranted new restrictions on rainbow smelt, a small species sought by anglers and stream dippers.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS updates guidelines for eating rainbow smelt, carp from some Michigan lakes

(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines Thursday regarding how much carp and rainbow smelt people should eat from certain lakes. These recommendations are based on chemical levels found in these bodies of water, including elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in smelt and elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in carp. These chemicals can build up in fish and in people who eat the fish.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Conquer winter weather with Ann Arbor commuting challenge

ANN ARBOR, MI --Lace up your boots and don a pair of mittens, Ann Arbor. The annual Conquer the Cold commuting challenge is here. The Conquer the Cold challenge, hosted by the getDowntown Program, runs from Tuesday, Jan. 10, through Friday, Feb. 10. The challenge is meant to show people who work in downtown Ann Arbor that commuting by foot, bike or bus is still an option, even in cold weather.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkzo.com

Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store

LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Rain changes to snow and Mega Millions grows yet again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to talk about a mid-week mix of rain and snow and Maureen Halliday is back to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 11, 2023. Average...
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy