wtva.com
Cookbooks to benefit Regional Rehab Center in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo is cooking up something good with a cookbook. Tom Evans, a longtime board member and supporter, left behind a collection of recipes before his death in 2020. RRC compiled more than 150 recipes. The cookbook costs $25; all proceeds...
Commercial Dispatch
Supes, sheriff races all contested in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY — A little more than a week into the qualifying period for county offices, all five Clay County supervisor seats and the sheriff’s race are contested. Incumbent Sheriff Eddie Scott is seeking reelection, and has drawn one Democratic primary opponent so far in Cedric Sykes. Scott,...
wtva.com
Executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre dies
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth has died. He was 68. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says loved ones found him before noon Wednesday at Booth's home in Wren. Gurley adds that Booth died from a sudden medical event. No foul play is suspected.
wtva.com
Lee County sheriff's office recognized for litter pickup
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for its excellence in keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to...
wtva.com
Police chief reflects on first year in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - John Quaka said his first year as Tupelo’s chief of police was challenging but rewarding. He plans to continue building relationships in the community and hopes to establish a real-time intelligence center. The center would give police immediate access to surveillance footage and data from...
wtva.com
National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister
MULDON, Miss. (WTVA) - An EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County. Muldon is south of Prairie. The National Weather Service published the rating Thursday afternoon. The storm destroyed a house off U.S. Highway 45 Alternate. No one was there at the time of...
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Mississippi Theatre Association conference comes to town
Mississippi Theatre Association (M.T.A). conference comes to town for the first time in over a decade. But the normally joyous event, now is clouded by sadness with the passing of Tupelo Theatre Director Tom Booth. Booth was excited about the event.
wtva.com
Saltillo bridge deemed unsafe
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County has closed a bridge deemed unsafe. The county road department made the announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The bridge is on Lake Lamar Bruce Road at the Saltillo city limits. According to the county, the bridge will remain closed for approximately 120 days. Rusty...
wtva.com
Storm damaged part of Aberdeen hospital
Thursday's storms left behind some damage at the hospital in Aberdeen. National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister. A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.
No injuries after storms cause damage in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county. Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home. Monroe County […]
wtva.com
Funeral on Wednesday for West Point businessman George Bryan
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - The funeral of West Point businessman George Bryan will take place on Wednesday at the Mossy Oak Golf Club in West Point. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. and a service will begin an hour later. The former Sara Lee Corp. and Bryan Foods executive died...
wtva.com
Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
wcbi.com
One person dies, another injured in late morning Lowndes County crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another person is injured after a crash in Lowndes County. The accident happened late Tuesday morning on Casey Lane, in the New Hope community. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said only one vehicle was involved. It left the road and hit...
wcbi.com
Baptist Memorial Hospital hosts emergency response presentation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes during an emergency situation, there may not be enough time to wait for first responders to save a life. That’s why healthcare professionals from Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle hosted a “Stop the Bleed” presentation for teachers at Fifth Street School in West Point.
wtva.com
Parents charged with kidnapping own children returned to Mississippi
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents accused of kidnapping their own children are back in Mississippi. Austin and Chelsey Payne are sitting in the Pontotoc County jail after they were returned last Thursday. They are accused of taking their three children, whom they do not have legal custody of, from...
wtva.com
NEMCC named an Apple Distinguished School again
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) remains an Apple Distinguished School. The technology giant approved the college for a second term extending to 2025. NEMCC became an Apple Distinguished School in 2019. According to the company, Apple Distinguished Schools use Apple products to inspire student creativity, collaboration,...
wtva.com
West Point teachers learn to stop bleeding
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - It started back in 2013 as a response to the Sandy Hook school shooting. Now, medical workers and first responders continue to teach people in their local communities how to stop bleeding in life-threatening situations. Teachers gathered Tuesday at Fifth Street Junior High School in...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Century-old Rose Drug Company closing in West Point
Well folks, the sun rises, the sun sets. And just like our solar friend, so too do businesses come and go, even if they last a lifetime. A West Point Pharmacy and boutique store, Rose Drug Company at 595 Commerce St., will close Jan. 25 and immediately turn over ownership of the pharmacy to CVS, current co-owner Connie Hudson said. All prescriptions will immediately transfer to CVS the next day.
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
