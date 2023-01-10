ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, MS

wtva.com

Cookbooks to benefit Regional Rehab Center in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo is cooking up something good with a cookbook. Tom Evans, a longtime board member and supporter, left behind a collection of recipes before his death in 2020. RRC compiled more than 150 recipes. The cookbook costs $25; all proceeds...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Supes, sheriff races all contested in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — A little more than a week into the qualifying period for county offices, all five Clay County supervisor seats and the sheriff’s race are contested. Incumbent Sheriff Eddie Scott is seeking reelection, and has drawn one Democratic primary opponent so far in Cedric Sykes. Scott,...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre dies

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth has died. He was 68. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says loved ones found him before noon Wednesday at Booth's home in Wren. Gurley adds that Booth died from a sudden medical event. No foul play is suspected.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Lee County sheriff's office recognized for litter pickup

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for its excellence in keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Police chief reflects on first year in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - John Quaka said his first year as Tupelo’s chief of police was challenging but rewarding. He plans to continue building relationships in the community and hopes to establish a real-time intelligence center. The center would give police immediate access to surveillance footage and data from...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Saltillo bridge deemed unsafe

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County has closed a bridge deemed unsafe. The county road department made the announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The bridge is on Lake Lamar Bruce Road at the Saltillo city limits. According to the county, the bridge will remain closed for approximately 120 days. Rusty...
SALTILLO, MS
wtva.com

Storm damaged part of Aberdeen hospital

Thursday's storms left behind some damage at the hospital in Aberdeen. National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister. A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.
ABERDEEN, MS
WJTV 12

No injuries after storms cause damage in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county. Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home. Monroe County […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Funeral on Wednesday for West Point businessman George Bryan

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - The funeral of West Point businessman George Bryan will take place on Wednesday at the Mossy Oak Golf Club in West Point. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. and a service will begin an hour later. The former Sara Lee Corp. and Bryan Foods executive died...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Baptist Memorial Hospital hosts emergency response presentation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes during an emergency situation, there may not be enough time to wait for first responders to save a life. That’s why healthcare professionals from Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle hosted a “Stop the Bleed” presentation for teachers at Fifth Street School in West Point.
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

NEMCC named an Apple Distinguished School again

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) remains an Apple Distinguished School. The technology giant approved the college for a second term extending to 2025. NEMCC became an Apple Distinguished School in 2019. According to the company, Apple Distinguished Schools use Apple products to inspire student creativity, collaboration,...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

West Point teachers learn to stop bleeding

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - It started back in 2013 as a response to the Sandy Hook school shooting. Now, medical workers and first responders continue to teach people in their local communities how to stop bleeding in life-threatening situations. Teachers gathered Tuesday at Fifth Street Junior High School in...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings on with Grant: Century-old Rose Drug Company closing in West Point

Well folks, the sun rises, the sun sets. And just like our solar friend, so too do businesses come and go, even if they last a lifetime. A West Point Pharmacy and boutique store, Rose Drug Company at 595 Commerce St., will close Jan. 25 and immediately turn over ownership of the pharmacy to CVS, current co-owner Connie Hudson said. All prescriptions will immediately transfer to CVS the next day.
WEST POINT, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

