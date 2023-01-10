ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicott, NY

Town of Ellicott police searching for missing teen

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
The Town of Ellicott Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.

Police say 16-year-old Aaron Mattie is missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 665-7083 or (716) 661-7232.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

