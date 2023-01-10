ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Thank you, Prince Harry, for having the courage to speak your truth

By Steven Petrow
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMW24_0k9pbtMQ00

This past Sunday night, like millions of Americans , I tuned into CBS News’ "60 Minutes" program to watch the interview between correspondent Anderson Cooper and Prince Harry.

I listened to Harry describe his fractured fairy tale of a life , notably how his brother, William, the Prince of Wales, knocked him to the floor while disparaging Meghan (Harry’s wife), and then criticized his villainous stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, for breaking up his parents’ marriage, finally describing how his father, King Charles III, didn’t even hug the 12-year old boy after telling him his mother had just died in a horrific car wreck. Talk about a train wreck of a family, even if “blue blood” flows through their veins.

Harry’s litany of grievances proved long, but probably not longer than mine about my family, or what I hear from many of my friends about theirs. Who doesn’t have an abusive father or a cheating mother, an alcoholic or a drug user, among their own?

Prince Harry grieves for his mother

Until the "60 Minutes" interview, I hadn’t been on either “Team Will and Kate” or “Team Harry and Meghan,” but suddenly I found myself siding with Harry. Why’s that? I recognized fear and authenticity as he spoke, but also courage in his truth telling , which in families can often be a challenge.

He says he felt “hopeless,” “lost” and unable to cry for many years after his mother’s death in 1997. That honesty became a gift to me, and many others posting on sites all over the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Bzl6_0k9pbtMQ00
Princess Diana, sons Harry and William, and Prince Charles watch a parade march outside Buckingham Palace in 1995 in London. AFP/Getty Images

Specifically, my heart shuddered when I heard Harry tell Anderson that for more than a decade he didn’t believe that his mother had actually died that warm night in Paris a quarter of a century ago. He thought she had disappeared as “ all part of a pla n,” only to surprise him one day. Even his detractors could not miss the pain in his voice, or the grief and loss contorting his face.

At that point, out of the blue, I remembered an old issue of the literary magazine Granta with its now infamous cover line: The Family: They F--- You Up . Our families, equal opportunity destroyers – whether rich or not, royal or not, powerful or not.

Harry tells the truth of his family

Sadly, we can’t escape them, and often it’s nearly impossible to change – much less challenge – the white-washed narratives that define our lives. But Harry did just that: He called out Camilla as the “villain” in his parents’ marriage; he spoke directly to the unconscious racism in his family; he described the heart-stopping coldness of his father; and he described how his wife nearly took her life thanks to the ostracism she faced from the Windsors and others. You bet that changes the storyline.

How to be a good stepparent: You can't force love, but you can have a functional family

Pointedly, Harry explained , “I will sit here and speak truth to you with the words that come out of my mouth.” What a role model. How many times have you tried to speak a truth and not succeeded?

Telling my story

For instance, it took me until my mid-50s to tell my family that I had been molested – as a kid – by my grandfather. And then I shared my story in The Washington Post and on NPR with the hope it would help others.

It did, and I found that my public disclosure led to healing in ways I hadn’t even hoped for. I recall my good friend Peter sent an email, reading in part: “Life seems to be a continual act of coming out, isn’t it? The boundaries we think are uncrossable, the unnamable corners of our soul that we live in fear of bringing to light ... are the very regions that allow us to feel complete if we dare to explore them. So thank you for crossing borders, shining a light into those corners – they only make you more lovable, more admirable.”

I didn’t quote the email to suggest that I became any more or less lovable but to remind others of this truth (paraphrasing James Joyce from "Ulysses"): Our secrets sit silent in the dark recesses of our hearts, but even they weary of their tyranny, willing and wanted to be dethroned .

That’s what I think happened to Harry.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

I understood my reaction, but I wondered what a psychiatrist might make of Harry’s honesty. So, I reached out to Richard Friedman, M.D., a professor of clinical psychiatry at Weill Cornell medical college, asking him.

He explained, “Sharing your personal experience and difficulties with others – and the world – can be beneficial in many ways. It can enhance your own self-acceptance and psychological healing. And you serve as a role model for others, showing how you’ve been able to deal with adversity and thrive. To the extent that your experience resonates with others, that’s a gift.”

The power of taking back your narrative: Prince Harry criticized for tell-all, TV interviews

None of this will quiet the critics and the haters, who see both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as seeking to hurt the Windsors and destroy the monarchy, while raking in millions. (Oh, and of course, don’t forget allegations that Harry and Meghan are two-faced in saying they seek privacy while repeatedly putting themselves in the public domain.) Maybe, just maybe, they should open their hearts and actually listen to what Harry’s saying – or God forbid, turn off the television and not buy his new memoir , " Spare ," currently a top-ranking book on Amazon.

As for me, I’m reminded that a family is a family is a family, to paraphrase Gertrude Stein , and I say thank you to Prince Harry for his courage and honesty, and for showing others how to tell their truths.

Steven Petrow, member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors , is a columnist who writes on civility and manners and the author of five etiquette books, including " Stupid Things I Won't Do When I Get Old ." Follow him on Twitter: @stevenpetrow

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Thank you, Prince Harry, for having the courage to speak your truth

Comments / 41

Barbara Bise
1d ago

It’s one thing to moan about what he feels were injustices, it’s entirely another thing to reveal things that should remain private. He went way too far on that.

Reply(5)
38
Mom TORDOFF
13h ago

whinge! now known as harry the hated...all he does is lie Nutty whinge...just so jealous of his brother all he can do now is whine and make up slights

Reply
14
Brian Airborne
2d ago

The prince is as mad as a hatter. He is being encouraged in his mental dystopia by clowns like this author.

Reply(2)
38
Related
RadarOnline

Queen Camilla Demanded Divorce From King Charles In 2018, Threatened To Expose Royal Secrets: Sources

Prince Harry revealed he and his brother William begged their father Charles not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles — pleas that the then-prince ignored — but RadarOnline.com has learned that the King’s marriage almost ended in divorce years after the wedding.Sources claim Charles was hit with divorce demands by Camilla in 2018 after their 13th anniversary. An insider said Camilla had demanded a “fast-track” divorce.The private drama left the palace reeling as a source said at the time, “Camilla knows enough dirty secrets to bring down the monarchy — and she’s angry enough to do it.” An insider said that...
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Details Steamy Hotel Hookup With Meghan Markle At Soho House In London

Prince Harry left little to the imagination when detailing a steamy encounter with Meghan Markle in 2016! In yet another excerpt from his new memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex reportedly wrote that he and the former Suits actress, now 41, shared a passionate secret tryst at Soho House in London. According to The US Sun, the excerpt includes how Harry snuck into the hotel, met up with a friend of Meghan’s named Vanessa, and used a freight lift to get to her.
netflixjunkie.com

HYPOCRITES! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Called Out for Snitching About Royal Family to Media

Prince Harry is all set to drop a final bomb on the royal family with his controversial book Spare. Before the release, he is coming up with two interviews on January 08 for promotion. The trailers of his interactions with ITV’s Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper have set the internet on fire. In the short clips, the Duke revealed that the leaking and briefings by the Palace are the main reason behind the Netflix docuseries and memoir.
SheKnows

King Charles III Has Reportedly Made This Jaw-Dropping Move Signaling That Prince Andrew Is ‘On His Own’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III is reportedly making moves that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did not do during her reign — and it’s against his own brother, Prince Andrew. The Duke of York is reportedly no longer welcome at Buckingham Palace as most of his privileges as a royal family member are over.
Page Six

Judge Judy blasts ‘selfish, spoiled’ Prince Harry: I would be ‘furious’

Judge Judy called Prince Harry “selfish” and “spoiled” for writing bombshell claims against his royal family in his new memoir, “Spare.” “I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or that grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one,” the “Judge Judy” star (real name: Judy Sheindlin) said Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain.” Sheindlin’s brutally honest response came after she was asked how she would feel if her own family member had done that to her. “That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” Sheindlin, 80, continued. “I think anybody – anybody with a brain –...
The List

King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security

Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
netflixjunkie.com

Once Meghan and Harry’s Friend, Hollywood A-lister Boards Private Jet To Deliver Christmas Treats to Kate and The Other Prince

Britain’s Imperial Family has its own fandom, and the Hollywood bigwigs have their own fangirl moments too. Since time immemorial, the Royal Family has a record of getting along with the greatest of stars in the Industry. Be it Marilyn Monroe curtseying to Queen Elizabeth or Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta. Celebrities have always rubbed elbows with the cream of the British aristocracy. Recently after King Charles’s royal meeting with the King of Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds, another royal and star team, has surfaced on the internet. It is none other than Prince William and Kate with Tom Cruise.
The List

Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
People

Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'

The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
The List

Prince Harry Confirms Rumors About Potential Reconciliation With King Charles And Prince William

Ever since he defected from the royal family in January 2020, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship has gone from bad to worse. Likewise, the Duke of Sussex has grown increasingly estranged from his older brother, Prince William, too. As The Independent reported at the time, during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry asserted that both men remain "trapped" in the institution from which he was ultimately able to break free.
Scary Mommy

Prince Louis Strikes Again With His Shenanigans During Christmas Day Walk

The Royal family is partaking in their holiday traditions for the first time since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth. King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the family for the first time on their Sunday Christmas Day walk to Saint Magdalene’s Church. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children were present, and Prince Louis, in particular, stole the show with his colorful four-year-old personality.
netflixjunkie.com

Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby

Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

748K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy