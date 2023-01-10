ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna Mills to Guest Star on ‘The Rookie: Feds’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Michaela Zee
 2 days ago
Donna Mills is set to guest star in the Jan. 17 episode of ABC’s crime series “ The Rookie: Feds .”

In an episode titled “Out for Blood,” Mills plays Layla Laughlin, a famous cosmetics maven who, according to the character description from ABC, had “humble beginnings,” and “began as a single mom who made her way by developing skincare products in her kitchen.”

“The Rookie” spinoff stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Special Agent Simone Clark, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, Felix Solis and Kevin Zegers. Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winters co-created the series and also serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

According to the logline for “Out for Blood,” the episode puts a spotlight on Zegers’ character: “As the unit investigates a murder victim whose body has been drained of blood, the gruesome case catches the attention of a true crime show, and Brendon shares his ‘Vampire Cop’ expertise to help solve the case.”

Donna Mills in “The Rookie: Feds”

Mills is best known for her roles as Laura Donnelly in “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing” and Abby Cunningham in the CBS soap opera, “Knots Landing.” The 82-year-old actor began her television career in the 1960s with a recurring role on “The Secret Storm,” and later worked on such series as “Lancer,” “The Good Life,” “The F.B.I.,” “Gunsmoke,” “Thriller,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “The Rookies,” “Medical Center,” “S.W.A.T.,” “City of Angels,” “The Love Boat,” “Young Maverick,” “General Hospital” and “Melrose Place.”

She also starred in a slew of TV movies, including “Haunts of the Very Rich,” “Rolling Man,” “Night of Terror,” “The Bait,” “Live Again, Die Again,” “Beyond the Bermuda Triangle,” “Smash-Up on Intersate 5,” “False Arrest,” “In My Daughter’s Name,” “Dangerous Intentions,” “The Stepford Husbands” and “Ladies of the House.” On the film side, Mills’ credits include “The Incident,” “Play Misty for Me,” “Murph the Surf,” “Joy,” “Best Mom,” “Turnover” and “Carol of the Bells.”

Mills also recently had a memorable cameo in Jordan Peele’s “Nope” as a former child actor who suffered a vicious chimpanzee attack.

The all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds” airs Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

