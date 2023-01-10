ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed

Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mets Showing Interest in Signing Ex-Yankees Reliever

The Mets have already added two former Yankees to their bullpen this offseason. New York claimed right-hander Stephen Ridings off waivers from their crosstown rival back in November, signing veteran David Robertson one month later in free agency. They proceeded to keep another ex-Yankee around as well, re-signing right-hander Adam...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins

The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Wichita Eagle

New York Mets Showing Interest in Zack Britton

The Mets aren't done adding to their bullpen. According to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Mets are among the teams showing interest in left-hander Zack Britton. As Heyman went on to point out, Britton produced an all-time great season for a closer in 2016 for the Baltimore Orioles under manager Buck Showalter. Britton is also close with Mets' new bullpen coach Dom Chiti.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

