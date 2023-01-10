Read full article on original website
Two teams reportedly showing interest in Wild defenseman Matt Dumba
It seems as though Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has been on the trade block for years on end. Now, rumors are once again starting to build up regarding the 2012 seventh overall pick. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on "Insider Trading" that both the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Dumba, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.
Blues Weekly: Faulk, Injuries, Schenn, Saad, & More
The St. Louis Blues went on the road and won three of four games last week. Despite being without Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, they weathered the storm. This team showed up when it mattered most this week to stay in the hunt, and a lot of key veterans stepped up.
Watch: Edmonton Oilers get in three fights with LA Kings in fiery loss
These were testy in crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings engaged in three rounds of fisticuffs. Amid the Oilers’ 6-3 loss, the first to scrap was none other than… Jesse Puljujarvi?!. The Big Finn laid a big hit in the...
Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen
The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Diamondbacks' P.J. Higgins: Signs with Diamondbacks
Higgins signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Higgins was designated for assignment by the Cubs in late December and elected free agency Monday after clearing waivers. He was able to find a new team shortly after and will serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training in 2023. The 29-year-old appeared in 74 games for the Cubs last year and slashed .229/.310/.383 with six home runs, 30 RBI and 23 runs.
Sabres Prospects Shine at World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship recently concluded, and the Buffalo Sabres saw three of their top prospects excel in the tournament. Held between Moncton and Halifax, Team Canada ended up taking home the gold medal against Team Czechia and 2022 first-round draft pick Jirí Kulich. Team USA took home bronze against Team Sweden, leaving 2021 first-round pick Isak Rosén and 2022 first-round pick Noah Östlund in fourth place.
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
Oilers Hockey Analysts Are Divided Over a Jakob Chychrun Trade
The worst-kept secret around the NHL is that the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a dependable, left-shooting defenceman that can hopefully solidify their blue line. Up until now, there have been many names tossed around the trade rumour mill as a potential fit on the Oilers’ back end, such as Jake McCabe, Joel Edmundson, Mattias Ekholm, and Vladislav Gavrikov.
Assessing Jakob Chychrun’s trade value
With less than two months remaining until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, let's focus on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Chychrun did not make the Daily Faceoff Archetype Rankings in the Top 20 as either a Puck Mover or Shutdown Defender, so the question is, what exactly is his identity? Chychrun is best suited to play in a team’s middle pair and be used as an elite shot threat on the power play.
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing Sabres
Hellebuyck will guard the visiting crease versus Buffalo on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports. Hellebuyck has had a great comeback season, going 20-10-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .924 save percentage. He was 29-27-10 in 2021-22 with a 2.97 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Hellebuyck is coming off a rough loss, giving up six goals on 22 shots in a loss to Detroit on Tuesday. He faces the high-scoring Sabres, who are averaging a league-leading 3.87 goals per game.
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday
Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
Oilers’ List of Blue Line Trade Targets Includes Surprising Names
The Edmonton Oilers have been linked to a few different names, specifically defensemen heading into the NHL Trade Deadline. Among the players most commonly associated with what the Oilers might be looking to add, Joel Edmundson and Jakob Chychrun have been thrown out there more often than most. But, one source close to the Oilers suggests the team isn’t likely to add a big name and probably won’t lean in the direction most anticipate.
The Day After 43.0: The Oilers understood the assignment in Anaheim
That was a must-win game for the Edmonton Oilers. Following an embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Kings to kick off their potentially season-changing four-game swing through California and Nevada, the Oilers came into Anaheim with two points on a silver platter in front of them. The Ducks are skating...
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. The Pelicans recently expressed hope that Ingram would be able to return during the team's current five-game road trip, but Monday's game in Cleveland will be his final chance to do so before the team returns home to face the Heat on Wednesday. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 25, so it seems likely that he'll face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss
MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
Ryan Reynolds Gives New York Rangers Legend Henrik Lundqvist a Kiss on the Cheek
The actor watched the New York Rangers play Tuesday night alongside the team's legendary goalie and Lundqvist's fellow Swede Alexander Skarsgård Love was in the air — and on the ice! — for Ryan Reynolds Tuesday night. Reynolds joined New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist and fellow Swede Alexander Skarsgård at Madison Square Garden in New York City to watch the Rangers take on the Minnesota Wild, whom they beat 4-3 following a three-on-three overtime and a shootout. The Deadpool actor's excitement to be sitting with Lundqvist was palpable....
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Sticks with Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed McFarland to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports. McFarland spent the first two seasons of his career on Pittsburgh's active roster, but he moved down to the practice squad after getting waived in late August. The 2020 fourth-round pick was elevated when rookie Jaylen Warren was inactive with a hamstring injury Week 12, recording six carries for 30 yards as well as two receptions for 11 yards during this lone appearance in 2022. McFarland's experience with the team should keep him in contention for a backup running back role heading into the 2023 campaign.
4 Oilers Trades to Gain an Advantage in Playoff Race
The Edmonton Oilers are not in a great spot after another loss to a Pacific division rival, the Los Angeles Kings. They may hold the second wildcard spot, but will likely drop lower in the standings when the teams below them start catching up in games. To fix the holes in their lineup, the Oilers are going to have to make more than one trade.
Calgary Flames vs. St. Louis Blues preview, prediction, pick for 1/12: Flames out for revenge
The Calgary Flames will try to finish what they started Tuesday when they get their rematch with the host St. Louis Blues Thursday. The Flames came out playing excellent road hockey in the opener of this two-game set. Then they allowed two third-period goals that tied the game. The game...
