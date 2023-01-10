Read full article on original website
Rangers forward Chris Kreider out Thursday with injury
The New York Rangers announced on Wednesday that forward Chris Kreider will not be in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury. Kreider left Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild early after taking a hard hit to his left arm. There is no timeline for Kreider’s return.
Memorable Knights: Fleury returns to Wild after personal leave; Reaves faces Rangers
Marc-Andre Fleury is back with the Minnesota Wild after briefly leaving the team, shouldering the blame for a disappointing 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night to the Buffalo Sabres.
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba Could Benefit From a Defensive Pair Switch
As the New York Rangers enter the second half of the 2022-23 season, one glaring puzzle piece remains out of place. Newly appointed captain, Jacob Trouba , has been a disappointment this season, not living up to the $8 million price tag his contract contains. In the heat of the playoff push, Gerard Gallant needs his captain to turn up his game over the second half of the season.
Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy will coach at 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Montgomery and Cassidy have led the Bruins and Golden Knights to the top of their respective divisions. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy have led their teams to the top of their respective divisions during the 2022-23 NHL season. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy’s teams sit at the top...
2023 NHL trade deadline preview: New York Rangers
With less than two months remaining until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, we’re bringing you one deadline-focused story each day at Daily Faceoff. Today we’re going to setup the deadline for the New York Rangers. 2023 Trade Deadline Countdown: 51 Days. NEW YORK RANGERS. Current Record:...
RYAN REAVES SAYS RUMOR HE REQUESTED A TRADE ISN'T ENTIRELY TRUE
Ryan Reaves is set to return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since being traded on Tuesday night when the Minnesota Wild visit the New York Rangers. As he gears up for the reunion, he answered a few questions about it, cracking a few jokes but revealing an important tidbit in the process. According to Mollie Walker of the NY Post, Reaves said the rumor that he requested a trade out of New York was not entirely true and that the deal had been in the works for some time.
Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen
The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
Bruce Cassidy Named Pacific Division All-Star Coach
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in this year's All-Star Game.
NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin, and Mattias Ekholm
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Dylan Larkin should get eight years from the Red Wings. David Pagnotta: Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period on Detroit Red Wings pending free agent Dylan Larkin. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Irfaan Gaffar: “We’ll start with the...
Why the Detroit Red Wings Shouldn’t Let Olli Maatta Slip Away
The Detroit Red Wings are currently in the midst of a rebuilding season. As they try to right the ship, the front office must examine the team’s roster and identify potential moves that could help propel the team toward a competitive future. One player that deserves consideration is Olli Maatta.
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing Sabres
Hellebuyck will guard the visiting crease versus Buffalo on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports. Hellebuyck has had a great comeback season, going 20-10-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .924 save percentage. He was 29-27-10 in 2021-22 with a 2.97 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Hellebuyck is coming off a rough loss, giving up six goals on 22 shots in a loss to Detroit on Tuesday. He faces the high-scoring Sabres, who are averaging a league-leading 3.87 goals per game.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss
MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
John Klingberg Not Worth a First-Round Pick in Deadline Trade
The apparent asking price is extremely high for defensemen at this point in the season and as teams start to make calls well ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. With rumors the San Jose Sharks might be asking for as much as three first-round picks for Erik Karlsson, or that the price on Jakob Chychrun remains the equivalent of two firsts and a prospect, it’s no wonder that trades haven’t taken place yet.
Red Wings snap losing skid in wild 7-5 win over Jets
Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists, Moritz Seider recorded a career-high four assists and the host Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing skid while ending the Winnipeg Jets' five-game winning streak with a 7-5 victory on Tuesday night. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren, Oskar Sundqvist (one assist), Dominik...
Leafs dump Predators on power-play goal with 1:15 left
Mitchell Marner scored on a power play late in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Nashville Predators 2-1 Wednesday night. Marner scored his 16th goal of the season on a deft pass from William Nylander at 18:45 of the third. Mark Jankowski was serving a double-minor for high-sticking.
Artemi Panarin pushes Rangers past Wild in shootout
Artemi Panarin scored in the third round of a shootout as the New York Rangers rallied for a 4-3 victory over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Filip Chytil scored the tying goal off a chaotic sequence with 6:25 remaining in regulation and the Rangers earned their 12th win in the past 16 games (12-2-2) when Panarin lifted a backhander over goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.
Nashville Predators broadcaster Pete Weber gives health update after brain surgery
It was 90 minutes Pete Weber doesn't remember. It was 90 minutes Pete Weber won't forget. The Nashville Predators radio announcer underwent successful brain surgery Monday morning to insert a shunt in his head to help correct balance issues he's been having since mid-October. A condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus, a disorder that caused...
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. The Pelicans recently expressed hope that Ingram would be able to return during the team's current five-game road trip, but Monday's game in Cleveland will be his final chance to do so before the team returns home to face the Heat on Wednesday. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 25, so it seems likely that he'll face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.
