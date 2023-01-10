Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights Who Have Improved or Regressed in 2022-23
Here we are amidst the early days of 2023 with the Vegas Golden Knights having just begun the back half of their 2022-23 season and currently enjoying a rare four days off in between games. In other words, it seems like the perfect time to sit back and take stock of where the team sits at what is roughly the season’s mid-point.
Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets
Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings' single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 01/10/2023
The Minnesota Wild will try to turn the page on a rough weekend that saw them drop both games of a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. Tonight they head to Maddison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers for the second and final time this season. The first game between these two teams was the Wild’s season opener on Oct.13, when they got dropped 7-3, and Artemi Panarin collected four points. The Wild’s overall game has come a considerable way since then, especially in the net, and should provide fans with a much tighter game tonight.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday
Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing Sabres
Hellebuyck will guard the visiting crease versus Buffalo on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports. Hellebuyck has had a great comeback season, going 20-10-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .924 save percentage. He was 29-27-10 in 2021-22 with a 2.97 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Hellebuyck is coming off a rough loss, giving up six goals on 22 shots in a loss to Detroit on Tuesday. He faces the high-scoring Sabres, who are averaging a league-leading 3.87 goals per game.
FOX Sports
Senators extend Coyotes' losing streak to 7 games
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Brady Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist,and the Ottawa Senators stretched the Arizona Coyotes' losing streak to seven games with a 5-3 victory Thursday night. Tkachuk and Derick Brassard scored in a testy first period that included Arizona All-Star Clayton...
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
theScore
Report: Oilers, Senators interested in Wild's Dumba
The Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators are interested in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday. Dumba carries a $6-million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end. He recorded four goals and seven assists in 39 games this season while averaging 21:07 of ice time per contest. His underlying numbers have been poor this year.
Yardbarker
Canucks make Oliver Ekman-Larsson healthy scratch on Thursday
The Vancouver Canucks made veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson a healthy scratch for their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Ekman-Larsson, 31, has one goal and 19 points while averaging 20:28 in 40 games with the Canucks this season. He’s signed through 2027 at an $8.25 million annual NHL cap hit, $7.26 million of which counts against the Canucks’ payroll.
FOX Sports
Gaudreau, Steel lead Wild past Islanders 3-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Kirill Kaprizov scored in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 victory against the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the...
Should the Red Wings Re-Sign or Trade Tyler Bertuzzi
With just under two months till the NHL trade deadline, the question has arisen, should the Detroit Red Wings re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi to a long-term contract, or should they trade him? Bert has just returned to the Red Wings lineup from his second injury of the season, and the question has been talked about since before the season started and was even talked about a little last year.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
NHL
Subban adored by Canadiens fans before game against Predators
MONTREAL -- P.K. Subban was showered with love from Montreal Canadiens fans during a ceremony prior to a 4-3 win against the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre on Thursday. And the retired defenseman, who played seven seasons for the Canadiens from 2010-16, shared his moment with friends, including injured goalie and former teammate Carey Price.
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Ullmark, Hellebuyck leaders for Vezina as best goalie
Sorokin, Oettinger also among midseason favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the midway point of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.
FOX Sports
Montreal and Nashville face off for non-conference matchup
Nashville Predators (19-14-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -149, Canadiens +127; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has an 8-11-0 record in home games...
CBS Sports
in return to lineup, Stephen Curry heats up too late, and the Warriors might want to flip the switch soon
Everything was set up for the Golden State Warriors to roll on Tuesday night. Those are the games to watch out for. With the Suns missing 80 percent of their starting lineup and Stephen Curry making his return to the lineup after 11 games out, the host Warriors were outplayed pretty much from start to finish in a 125-113 defeat that wasn't even as close as that score would indicate for most of the night.
markerzone.com
RICK TOCCHET COULD FIND HIS WAY BACK TO AN NHL BENCH WITH A STRUGGLING CANADIAN FRANCHISE
Former NHLer Rick Tocchet hasn't been behind a bench in the National Hockey League since the 2020-21 season with the Arizona Coyotes. At the conclusion of that campaign, he was let go and shortly after, he joined TNT as an in-studio analyst. The 58-year-old will likely be back to coaching...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. The Pelicans recently expressed hope that Ingram would be able to return during the team's current five-game road trip, but Monday's game in Cleveland will be his final chance to do so before the team returns home to face the Heat on Wednesday. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 25, so it seems likely that he'll face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.
