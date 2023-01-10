Read full article on original website
DCNR Honors Passerby Who Saved Man From Drowning at Codorus State Park
HANOVER, Pa. — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) on Wednesday honored a York County man for saving a person from drowning in Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park last year. Michael Orenzoff was walking his dog at around 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022, when he...
Police: Thieves steal several items from unlocked vehicles in New Cumberland neighborhood
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Police in one Cumberland County community are warning residents to lock their cars after suspects were seen attempting to gain entry to several vehicles earlier this week. The Lower Allen Township Police Department said Thursday that the suspects were captured on surveillance video trying to...
Man falsely claimed ’63 Corvette was stolen from Carlisle Car Show; police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show. On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.
Men stole almost $12K from Dauphin County gas station: state police
Two men broke into a game machine at a Dauphin County gas station last month and stole nearly $12,000 in cash, Pennsylvania State Police said. The men were playing a Pennsylvania skill game machine Dec. 8, when they used a tool to open the machine and steal $11,992 at the Shell gas station on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax, state police said.
Crash into tree kills Halifax woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
Police in Franklin County search for missing teen
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing teen. The Washington Township Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Jaxson Knight. He is described as having brown eyes and black hair. If anyone has information on Knight's whereabouts, they are asked to contact police at...
Police investigating multiple reports of indecent exposure in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous reports of indecent exposure incidents in eastern Lancaster County. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday at about 5:17 p.m. on the 900 block of Narvon Road in Salisbury Township, police said. Two juvenile girls were walking along the road...
Statement from Pennsylvania State Police on Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn fire
STRASBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police released a statement on Tuesday after a huge fire destroyed a popular tourist spot in Strasburg, Lancaster County. The Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn is a total loss with damage estimated in the millions of dollars. Here is the full statement from PSP:
Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
Dauphin County woman dies after speeding, hitting tree: police
A 44-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree in Halifax, authorities said. Tiffany A. Munro, of Halifax, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Coupe south at a “high rate of speed” when the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
City of Harrisburg works to move people out of 'tent city'
On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing out notices. City of Harrisburg works to move people out of ‘tent …. On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing...
Lancaster County fentanyl and firearm arrest leads to arrest of straw gun purchaser
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man’s arrest following the possession of fentanyl and a gun led to the arrest of another man, who purchased the gun for the suspect. According to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, 21-year-old Alexander Rodriguez was found to be in possession of 548 bags of fentanyl and a Glock Model 26 9 mm pistol.
Cumberland County police warn of phone scam
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple residents in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County received phone calls that turned out to be part of a scam. According to police, several people received phone calls from someone claiming to be with the United States Border Patrol working with the Upper Allen Township Police Department. The scam attempted to solicit personal or financial information.
Pair linked to dog attacks charged when police find their 6 kids alone, again
Newville police say they have identified a couple responsible for two loose dogs who attacked two people in recent weeks. As it turned out, police say they already had been dealing with the couple after reports of child neglect since December. Police announced Thursday they charged Travis and Taryn Laughner,...
Police looking for criminal mischief suspect
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect. According to PSP, the theft took place on January 1st just after midnight. Police say the actor was seen on the property of Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township in a dark-colored Chevy pickup […]
Shots fired in York Wednesday night leads to seizure of ghost guns, two arrested
YORK, Pa. — York police responding to a call for shots fired led to the arrest of two individuals on outstanding warrants. According to police, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Queen Street for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, a...
Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?
January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
Missing central Pa. teen found safe: state police
A Chambersburg teenager missing since Christmas Eve has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was found safe Wednesday. She was reported missing Jan. 3. Before Wednesday, she had last been seen Dec. 24 in Guilford Township. State police did not release additional details...
Harrisburg police looking for suspected warehouse party shooter
Harrisburg police are looking for a man they say was involved in the shooting of four people last fall at a pop-up warehouse party. Four people were shot, with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to critical, around 5 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022 outside a warehouse on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street, police said. Police said there was altercation that preceded the shooting.
Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: police
Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: …. Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: police. Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding …. Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding situation. Scranton School District to exit financial recovery. Scranton School District to exit financial recovery. Area teen center kicks off new...
