Cumberland County, PA

Man falsely claimed ’63 Corvette was stolen from Carlisle Car Show; police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show. On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.
CARLISLE, PA
Crash into tree kills Halifax woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Police in Franklin County search for missing teen

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing teen. The Washington Township Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Jaxson Knight. He is described as having brown eyes and black hair. If anyone has information on Knight's whereabouts, they are asked to contact police at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County

HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Dauphin County woman dies after speeding, hitting tree: police

A 44-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree in Halifax, authorities said. Tiffany A. Munro, of Halifax, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Coupe south at a “high rate of speed” when the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
City of Harrisburg works to move people out of 'tent city'

On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing out notices. City of Harrisburg works to move people out of ‘tent …. On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing...
HARRISBURG, PA
Cumberland County police warn of phone scam

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple residents in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County received phone calls that turned out to be part of a scam. According to police, several people received phone calls from someone claiming to be with the United States Border Patrol working with the Upper Allen Township Police Department. The scam attempted to solicit personal or financial information.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Police looking for criminal mischief suspect

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect. According to PSP, the theft took place on January 1st just after midnight. Police say the actor was seen on the property of Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township in a dark-colored Chevy pickup […]
PINE GROVE, PA
Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?

January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Missing central Pa. teen found safe: state police

A Chambersburg teenager missing since Christmas Eve has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was found safe Wednesday. She was reported missing Jan. 3. Before Wednesday, she had last been seen Dec. 24 in Guilford Township. State police did not release additional details...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Harrisburg police looking for suspected warehouse party shooter

Harrisburg police are looking for a man they say was involved in the shooting of four people last fall at a pop-up warehouse party. Four people were shot, with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to critical, around 5 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022 outside a warehouse on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street, police said. Police said there was altercation that preceded the shooting.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: police

Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: …. Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: police. Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding …. Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding situation. Scranton School District to exit financial recovery. Scranton School District to exit financial recovery. Area teen center kicks off new...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
