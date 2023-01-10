Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Skyview 21 | Fire destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Skyview 21 took to the sky to show the devastation after a fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in Lancaster County on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. As you can see, the fire caused millions of dollars in damages. The State Police Fire Marshal...
iheart.com
Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire
Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire. (Lancaster, PA) -- A popular Lancaster County restaurant will be torn down after a fire caused millions of dollars' worth of damage. Fire officials say they responded to the blaze Tuesday at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg Township. All employees got out safely and no one else was injured. Authorities are still investigating an official cause but say the fire may have started on the roof due to some work being done there.
WGAL
Statement from Pennsylvania State Police on Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn fire
STRASBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police released a statement on Tuesday after a huge fire destroyed a popular tourist spot in Strasburg, Lancaster County. The Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn is a total loss with damage estimated in the millions of dollars. Here is the full statement from PSP:
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter Blues
Lancaster County is home to a variety of small towns and villages that are simply adorable. Although the city is a fun year-round destination for food and culture, there are some unique places (some with quirky names) spread across the more rural farmland areas of the county.
Woman stabs man in Pa. city, leaves knife at corner store: report
A woman stabbed a man multiple times and then left the knife in a Philadelphia corner store, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred after midnight Thursday alonog the 100 block of East Allegheny Avenue near West Wishart Street, the news outlet said. Citing a police report, WPVI...
WGAL
Speed limit reduced on stretch of I-81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania
PINE GROVE, Pa. — PennDOT has lowered the speed limit this morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash statistics. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph between Exit 138: PA 309 - McAdoo/Tamaqua and Exit 100: PA 443 - Pine Grove.
Men stole almost $12K from Dauphin County gas station: state police
Two men broke into a game machine at a Dauphin County gas station last month and stole nearly $12,000 in cash, Pennsylvania State Police said. The men were playing a Pennsylvania skill game machine Dec. 8, when they used a tool to open the machine and steal $11,992 at the Shell gas station on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax, state police said.
WGAL
Crash causing delays on Route 30 in Chester County
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. — A crash is causing delays this morning on Route 30 in Chester County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near PA 340, Bondsville Road. Multiple fire trucks are blocking the left lane and shoulder. Vehicles are getting around the scene, but there...
Pa. cafe blames embezzlement as it closes after employees unionize
The Washington Square West, Philadelphia, outpost of Good Karma Cafe closed indefinitely this weekend. It is the third branch to shutter since Good Karma workers unionized last March. One shop, at Broad and Spruce, remains open. According to a note posted to the door on Friday, the Pine Street location...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
A year after fire killed 12 family members, federal officials visit Philly
Marking the one-year anniversary of the Fairmount blaze that killed 12 people, nine of them children, the nation’s top fire official visited Philadelphia to unveil a strategy to combat fire threats across the country.
Crash into tree kills Halifax woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is from a Lehigh Valley baker. Here’s her recipe.
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: police
Dauphin County woman dies after speeding, hitting tree: police
A 44-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree in Halifax, authorities said. Tiffany A. Munro, of Halifax, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Coupe south at a “high rate of speed” when the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
Second label allows Central Pa. winemaker to expand offerings while having some ‘fun’
Jef Stebben is the winemaker at Maple Springs Vineyard in Bechtelsville, Berks County, one of a growing number of regional producers that offer multiple lines to consumers. Its Maple Springs Estate wines are 100% grown in one of four vineyards located on 10 acres of the farm, which owner Marianne Lieberman first planted Chardonnay in 2008. Pinot Noir, Blaufränkisch, Albariño, Syrah, Grüner Veltliner – and small amounts of Grenache, Mourvèdre, Cinsault, and Viognier to use for blending – have followed. The estate wines are almost all varietal, including a Chardonnay and Reserve Chardonnay, Albariño, Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Noir and Syrah. There’s also a dessert wine called Cuvée 30.
‘Gut-wrenching’: Rats blamed for Harrisburg’s decision to clear homeless encampment with no formal plans for people
Harrisburg residents living under the Mulberry Street bridge have a week to pack up all of their belongings and leave the area for good because of a “public health emergency” involving rats and growing piles of trash, city officials said. The situation under the bridge reached a breaking...
Gettysburg will keep its Christmas decorations up during January to help visiting film crew
Gettysburg borough will keep its outdoor Christmas displays up, probably until mid-February, at the request of the producers of “The Gettysburg Christmas Story,” which will be shooting in town beginning Wednesday. The borough noted that the Trap, Neuter, and Release program for feral cats has been continued. Residents...
What are those giant pipes along Front Street in Harrisburg?
If you’ve driven along Front Street in Harrisburg recently, you may have noticed giant pipelines extended for miles along Riverfront Park. Capital Region Water says these are “bypass pipes,” and they’re staged there as part of phase two of a $17-million overhaul of some important, buried, aging infrastructure.
