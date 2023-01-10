ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire

Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire. (Lancaster, PA) -- A popular Lancaster County restaurant will be torn down after a fire caused millions of dollars' worth of damage. Fire officials say they responded to the blaze Tuesday at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg Township. All employees got out safely and no one else was injured. Authorities are still investigating an official cause but say the fire may have started on the roof due to some work being done there.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash causing delays on Route 30 in Chester County

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. — A crash is causing delays this morning on Route 30 in Chester County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near PA 340, Bondsville Road. Multiple fire trucks are blocking the left lane and shoulder. Vehicles are getting around the scene, but there...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church

READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
READING, PA
FOX 43

Crash into tree kills Halifax woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: police

Lancaster County restaurant fire ruled accidental: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Dauphin County woman dies after speeding, hitting tree: police

A 44-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree in Halifax, authorities said. Tiffany A. Munro, of Halifax, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Coupe south at a “high rate of speed” when the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Second label allows Central Pa. winemaker to expand offerings while having some ‘fun’

Jef Stebben is the winemaker at Maple Springs Vineyard in Bechtelsville, Berks County, one of a growing number of regional producers that offer multiple lines to consumers. Its Maple Springs Estate wines are 100% grown in one of four vineyards located on 10 acres of the farm, which owner Marianne Lieberman first planted Chardonnay in 2008. Pinot Noir, Blaufränkisch, Albariño, Syrah, Grüner Veltliner – and small amounts of Grenache, Mourvèdre, Cinsault, and Viognier to use for blending – have followed. The estate wines are almost all varietal, including a Chardonnay and Reserve Chardonnay, Albariño, Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Noir and Syrah. There’s also a dessert wine called Cuvée 30.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

